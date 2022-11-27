Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
411mania.com
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
411mania.com
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
Barry Bloom Explains How He Negotiated Scott Hall's WCW Deal, Sean Waltman First Approaching Him
In 1996, the wrestling world changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped ship from WWE to WCW. Hall appeared on the May 27, 1996 episode of WCW Nitro and Nash would follow, making his first appearance on the June 10, 1996 episode of Nitro. Hall and Nash would...
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
Booker T Returning To The Ring At Reality Of Wrestling On 12/18
Booker T is set to return to the ring. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T announced he will return to the ring on December 18 for Reality of Wrestling. Booker will team with Mysterious Q to challenge Fly Def (Zack Mason & Warren Johnson) for the ROW Tag Team Championships.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, & Steven Josifi. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) def. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen. Angelico def. Hagane Shinno. Emi Sakura def. Tiara...
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
Eric Bischoff: Bringing WCW To Canada Was Difficult & Expensive, Their Immigration Process Is Strict
Eric Bischoff talks about bringing WCW to Canada. Throughout the company's thirteen year existence, World Championship Wrestling only visited Canada on a handful of occasions. Meanwhile in today's wrestling world, companies like WWE and AEW seemingly make a priority to visit the country multiple times per year. In a new...
Fightful
