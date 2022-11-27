ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

brytfmonline.com

WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn

File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ComicBook

WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
Fightful

New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event

New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
wrestletalk.com

Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022

More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
411mania.com

The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
411mania.com

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win

– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
wrestlinginc.com

Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent

For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Fightful

Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out

Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
PWMania

Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
Fightful

Fightful

