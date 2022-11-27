Read full article on original website
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
Prince William 'Snapped At' by Queen As Prince Harry Watches on—Old Clip
"Sometimes being the 'spare' isn't so bad when big brother, William, gets snapped at by the Queen," one TikTok user observed.
Princess Charlotte has important title bestowed on her in 'fitting tribute' to her late great-grandmother - despite another royal being lined up for the role
Princess Charlotte's new title is one of the most senior in the Royal Family, according to reports, and it may leave some disappointed
Will King Charles Mention Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech?
King Charles III must decide whether to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a Christmas olive branch after Queen Elizabeth II left them out of her speech.
Prince Louis’ Christmas excitement as he could finally reach royal milestone this year
Prince Louis' Christmas milestone could be reached in a matter of weeks as King Charles is set to host Christmas in Norfolk...
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
King Charles Reportedly Has Someone Unexpected in Mind to Carry on Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Title
This royal will bypass Prince Edward for the role, who was long expected to be named Duke of Edinburgh upon his father’s death.
King Charles moves to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to be stand-ins for him
King Charles is moving to make his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, eligible to be stand-ins for the king. Right now, four senior royals and Camilla, the Queen Consort, can fill in for the monarch, but the king is hoping to amend the list since two people on it are no longer working as senior royals.
King Charles snubs Harry and Andrew as Princess Royal and Prince Edward to now deputise for him
The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will join members of the royal family who can stand in for the King when he cannot fulfil official duties in a move making it even less likely that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be called to do so. King Charles'...
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims
Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Unlikely To Attend' Christmas At Sandringham: Report
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head over to the U.K. to celebrate Christmas this year? Unfortunately, it's not looking likely, as an insider close to King Charles told the MailOnline that the duo are "unlikely to attend." Article continues below advertisement. Prince William, Kate Middleton, in addition to their...
King Charles Is Restoring A Most Important Royal Family Christmas Tradition After 2-Year Absence
Apparently, King Charles finds Christmas traditions extremely important. Now that he is the ruling monarch, the king has decided to return to a royal family tradition that hasn’t occurred in two years. This year, the royal family will celebrate Christmas in Norfolk at Sandringham, the private home for generations of monarchs.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Found Comfort In Prince Harry's Effort To Mend Relationship With Royal Family Before Death
Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family has remained icy cold since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020. Although the Sussexes have said a lot of things against the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly found comfort in the Duke of Sussex's recent trips to the U.K. when she was still alive.
Princess Charlotte in line to be named Duchess of Edinburgh ‘in honour of the Queen’ as Edward misses out on title
PRINCESS Charlotte is set to become the Duchess of Edinburgh after Prince Edward missed out on the title, a source has said. The King is said to want his granddaughter to take it as a "fitting way to remember the Queen", who was also Duchess of Edinburgh, they added. His...
