Victim identified in fatal Greensville County crash

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died Sunday afternoon in Greensville County after a single-vehicle crash.

The victim has now been identified as Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

According to Virginia State Police, Gibson was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram ran off the roadway, struck a tree stump and flipped over at around 4:22 p.m. Police do not believe alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

Gibson died at the scene near the intersection of Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

