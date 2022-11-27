ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

Victim identified in fatal Greensville County crash

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died Sunday afternoon in Greensville County after a single-vehicle crash.

The victim has now been identified as Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

According to Virginia State Police, Gibson was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram ran off the roadway, struck a tree stump and flipped over at around 4:22 p.m. Police do not believe alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

Gibson died at the scene near the intersection of Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

WRIC - ABC 8News

