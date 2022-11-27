ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
St. Louis Department of Health, public health partners observe World AIDS Day 2022

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health, its community partners and public health partners worldwide are observing World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1. World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988, seven years after the first AIDS diagnosis. It provides an opportunity to recognize the fight to lessen the impact and ultimately end the HIV epidemic.
St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness

ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months. St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
School bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy hurt by hit-and-run driver in 2019

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge determined a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2019. After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. would pay $1.3 million in assessed damages to Dylan Jackson. They said the school bus company was negligent for not providing its new driver with a bus route sheet including instructions on where the student should be dropped off, according to the press release.
