New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades. However, change is on the way. "We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll...
Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
Hundreds of teachers receive school supplies during KidSmart, Ameren Giving Tuesday event
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — More than 300 local teachers received free school supplies to help their students finish the year strong during KidSmart and Ameren on Tuesday. KidSmart kicked off its "Light Up Learning Season" to kick off "Giving Tuesday." One million dollars in school supplies will be distributed...
'They’re thinking about the many versus the few': Jana Elementary begins redistricting
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Redistricting for Jana Elementary students and staff started this Monday across five different schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary and Walker Elementary. Jana remains closed following an independent report done by the Boston Chemical Data Corporation that found radioactive waste on school grounds.
St. Louis Department of Health, public health partners observe World AIDS Day 2022
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health, its community partners and public health partners worldwide are observing World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1. World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988, seven years after the first AIDS diagnosis. It provides an opportunity to recognize the fight to lessen the impact and ultimately end the HIV epidemic.
Cardinal Ritter wins school's first-ever Missouri state football championship
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter College Prep won its first Missouri State Football Championship Saturday afternoon. Cardinal Ritter beat Reeds Spring High School 46-7 for the Class 3 state title at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri's campus. Marvin Burks Jr. had four touchdowns throughout the game, rushing...
Collegiate SBM students back to school for the first time since October mass shooting
ST. LOUIS — After a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA), students at neighboring Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) returned to in-person classes Monday. The twin high schools took a break from instruction altogether after the shooting, then picked up with virtual...
Water main break causes early dismissal for Parkway West Middle School on Friday
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School students were sent home early on Friday due to a water main break. According to a news release sent out by Parkway School District, Parkway West Middle will be released at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The release did not specify how significant the...
Former Saint Louis University teaching assistant admits to blackmailing student
ST. LOUIS — A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University (SLU) pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge and admitted to blackmailing a student. Khalaf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor blackmail charge. Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf, 34, was a teaching assistant in one of the victim’s classes...
Nearly 45,000 pounds of food donated to Operation Food Search through 5 On Your Side & Neighbors Credit Union initiative
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side’s GIVE 75 food drive, “Tackle Hunger,” with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union, concluded at 111% to its goal of donating 40,000 pounds of food to Operation Food Search. The final total came to 44,479 pounds of food. Each week, “Tackle...
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
St. Louis Holocaust Museum condemns antisemitic rhetoric, encourages guests to visit
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Leaders at the newly-renovated St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum are welcoming more guests now than ever. This comes after Kanye West's rhetoric about Hitler and his recent tweets sharing an antisemitic image. Helen Turner, Director of Education, told 5 On Your Side, "I...
Surge in new bookstores leads St. Louisans to new career chapters
ST. LOUIS — Betty Bayer has spent her life around books. After graduating from Washington University with a degree in art history in 2011, she spent the following decade in various graduate programs which allowed her to work as a high school English teacher and children’s librarian. Then...
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months. St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.
'Flu hit us early and hard this year,' hospitals in St. Louis nearing capacity with rise in flu cases
ST. LOUIS — Right now, hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with flu cases. Barnes-Jewish Healthcare (BJC) in St. Louis has seen twice as many influenza cases every week for the last four weeks. Rooms are filling and healthcare workers are straining, but one health expert...
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
School bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy hurt by hit-and-run driver in 2019
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge determined a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2019. After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. would pay $1.3 million in assessed damages to Dylan Jackson. They said the school bus company was negligent for not providing its new driver with a bus route sheet including instructions on where the student should be dropped off, according to the press release.
'It has really exploded': St. Louis urgent cares see surge in respiratory cases
ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare Medical Urgent Care on Lemp Avenue saw a near-constant stream of cars coming in and out Tuesday afternoon, with staff noting that traffic has accelerated over the past 48 hours. "It has really exploded," said Dr. David Miller, clinical director for Affinia Urgent Care....
