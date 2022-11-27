ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays

ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS — The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) has an idea for gifts this year – the gift of art. RAC built a website this year to help you find a gift for that special someone – racstl.org/giveart. The new site includes searchable map of locations you can visit, as well as Instagram posts highlighting local artists and arts organizations.
Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo

ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: The Holiday Market with Joya and May's Place

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis is encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season through our Loyal to Local Gift Guide. Today, Maria Lowry of Joya and Katie May, the owner of May's Place joined Mary in studio to fill us in on the Holiday Market at The City Foundry. These local business have teamed up with Golden Gems to host the free-to-attended, highly curated, outdoor holiday shopping experience.
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu caused recent death of 300 waterfowl

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — State wildlife officials suspect that bird flu killed at least 300 waterfowl recently found dead at public hunting sites across southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the wild birds, mostly snow geese, have been found dead at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.
