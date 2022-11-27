Read full article on original website
Redistricting for students, staff begins at Jana Elementary School
Jana remains closed following an independent report that found radioactive waste on school grounds. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig spent the day asking what's next.
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
Members of the AKA's Gamma Omega Chapter are now turning the former home of their national founder's family into a museum. Construction is to begin in the spring.
The St. Louis Teen Book Festival to feature bestselling author, Dustin Thao
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Teen Book Festival will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Located at 1201 S. Warson Road, St. Louis MO. 63124. The festival will feature book talks, author signings, and meet-and-greet opportunities with 16 amazing...
Byers' Beat: What's different about latest push for state control of St. Louis police department?
ST. LOUIS — We’ve been to this dance before. The St. Louis Police Officers Association wants the state to get control of the police department again. A handful of legislators are promising to file bills that would do just that next session. It seems as if it’s happened...
St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
Health experts warn of 'Tripledemic'
Hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with people suffering from the flu. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
It’s a Miracle on Indiana Ave: Small Change transforms into ‘Miracle STL’ holiday pop-up
ST. LOUIS - It’s a miracle on Indiana Avenue! Small Change cocktail bar has transformed into the very merry holiday themed pop-up, Miracle STL. Dana DiPiazza took Show Me St. Louis viewers on a tour of the temporary tinsel-tavern Friday morning along with owner, Jamie Kilgore. Jamie says her...
City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays
ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season
ST. LOUIS — The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) has an idea for gifts this year – the gift of art. RAC built a website this year to help you find a gift for that special someone – racstl.org/giveart. The new site includes searchable map of locations you can visit, as well as Instagram posts highlighting local artists and arts organizations.
Brothers Lazaroff perform ahead of the 12th annual Hanukkah Hullabaloo
ST. LOUIS — Experience the magic of Hanukkah with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo. Friday morning, band leaders David and Jeff Lazaroff, joined Mary in studio for a performance ahead of the weekend’s event. The 12th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo...
Man driving Kia SUV carjacked in The Grove
A man driving a Kia SUV was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in The Grove in St. Louis. A day later, neighborhood leaders outlined measures to keep the area safe.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
Santa guides STL straight to The North Pole on magical Polar Express experience
ST . LOUIS - Step right up and present your golden ticket to board the Polar Express right from Union Station for the travel journey of a lifetime. The North Pole is not so far away from STL after all with Union Station’s annual Polar Express pop-up returning to pick up more passengers to make even more magical memories.
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: The Holiday Market with Joya and May's Place
ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis is encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season through our Loyal to Local Gift Guide. Today, Maria Lowry of Joya and Katie May, the owner of May's Place joined Mary in studio to fill us in on the Holiday Market at The City Foundry. These local business have teamed up with Golden Gems to host the free-to-attended, highly curated, outdoor holiday shopping experience.
1 dead in fatal car fire Friday morning in St. Louis
Police said a person was found dead at about 12:10 a.m. in a vehicle that had been burned by a fire. The car was found in the 5600 block of Cates Avenue.
More delays for slain St. Louis police officer's murder trial
Thomas Kinworthy's public defender has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. There is even a longer wait for their day in court.
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu caused recent death of 300 waterfowl
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — State wildlife officials suspect that bird flu killed at least 300 waterfowl recently found dead at public hunting sites across southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the wild birds, mostly snow geese, have been found dead at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.
