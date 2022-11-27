Chris Plumb is constantly learning, picking up ideas from every coach and team he encounters during his travels. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming with Carmel Swim Club, SwimSwam sat down with Carmel head coach and CEO, Chris Plumb. Plumb is constantly learning, picking up ideas from every coach and team he encounters during his travels. He does his best to sift through what he sees and bring the ideas he finds valuable back to Carmel, incorporating them into the CSC system in appropriate ways. He uses a variety of drills, mechanic work, and dryland tools to teach his athletes not only what will help them swim faster, but why it will help them.

CARMEL, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO