NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Ben Simmons Got Massively Disrespected By The Grizzlies Defense And Made Them Pay By Scoring
The Memphis Grizzlies defense left Ben Simmons wide open to a disrespectful level and he made them pay by scoring the basketball.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Yardbarker
Lakers Waiving Matt Ryan, Opening Roster Spot
Ryan, 25, is 6-foot-7 and in his first season with the Lakers after appearing in one game with the Celtics as a rookie last season. He played 11 games with Los Angeles, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Ryan is likely best known for hitting a fadeaway corner 3-pointer at...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers
This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
