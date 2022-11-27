ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game

A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers Waiving Matt Ryan, Opening Roster Spot

Ryan, 25, is 6-foot-7 and in his first season with the Lakers after appearing in one game with the Celtics as a rookie last season. He played 11 games with Los Angeles, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Ryan is likely best known for hitting a fadeaway corner 3-pointer at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland. Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons,...
CLEVELAND, OH

