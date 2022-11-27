ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Full 2022 schedule and TV info

By Kevin McGuire
 2 days ago

Monday night is the start of this year’s edition of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on the basketball court. The 14 members of the Big Ten will take on 14 members of the ACC in one of the original conference-vs-conference basketball scheduling agreements. The Big Ten is looking for a fourth consecutive victory in the series after winning the past three seasons. And with a series tie in 2018, it has been four straight years without losing to the ACC in this long-running series.

The ACC does hold the historical edge in the challenge, however. The ACC owns a 12-8-3 all-time series lead against the Big Ten. The ACC’s overall lead has been led by Duke’s 19-4 record all-time in the series, the most wins of any school in either conference and easily the best winning percentage. As far as winning percentage goes, nine teams in the ACC own a .500 win percentage or higher compared to just five Big Ten members being .500 or better in the series. Perhaps surprisingly, Penn State owns the Big Ten’s second-best all-time win percentage with .524% trailing only Purdue’s .571.

Maryland’s record in the all-time series is fun to make note of. As an ACC member, Maryland was 10-5 al-time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, but the Terrapins have slumped to 1-7 in the series since switching sides as a Big Ten member.

NC State will not participate in this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge due to the ACC having an uneven membership compared to the Big Ten (15 basketball members to 14 with the ACC’s inclusion of Notre Dame).

Here is the full 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge schedule along with start times and TV information.

Game 1: Minnesota at Virginia Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1L5c_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to basket past Charleston Southern Buccaneers forward Imajae Dodd (21) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, November 28 Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: ESPN2

Game 2: Pitt at Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JC0VD_0jPJZYOh00 Mar 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Greer (2) dribbles the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, November 28
Time: 9:00 p.m. TV: ESPN2

Game 3: Penn State at Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXOzw_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 7, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) makes a three-point shot near The Citadel guard David Maynard (5) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Monday, November 7, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPNU For more on Penn State, visit Nittany Lions Wire . For more on Clemson, visit Clemson Wire .

Game 4: Maryland at Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zn813_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 15, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) dribbles against Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Carvell Teasett (12) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Appalachian State defeated Louisville 61-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time:
7:00 p.m. TV: ESPN2

Game 5: Syracuse at Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6LdA_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers (20) drives the ball past Lindenwood Lions forward Remy Lemovou (42) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. TV:
ESPN

Game 6: Wake Forest at Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Le10o_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) celebrates with Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) after the game against the USC Trojans at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time: 9:00 p.m. TV: ESPNU For more on Wisconsin, visit Badgers Wire .

Game 7: Georgia Tech at Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TStDd_0jPJZYOh00 NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 16: Dasonte Bowen #5 of the Iowa Hawkeyes attempts a shot as KC Ndefo #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates defends during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time: 9:00 p.m. TV: ESPN2 For more on Iowa, visit Hawkeyes Wire .

Game 8: Virginia at Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBAvZ_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 20, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel (0) dribbles in the first half against the Ohio Bobcats t Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29 Time: 9:30 p.m. TV: ESPN For more on Michigan, visit Wolverines Wire .

Game 9: Ohio State at Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cO9gH_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) drives to the basket for a layup during the second half against Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) at Moda Center. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Championship game 75-56. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 7:15 p.m. TV: ESPN For more on Ohio State, visit Buckeyes Wire .

Game 10: Purdue at Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQmRO_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives to the basket against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 7:15 p.m. TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 11: Rutgers at Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQ0iq_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 11, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) drives the ball around UNC Greensboro Spartans guard Dante Treacy (24) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 7:15 p.m. TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU For more on Rutgers, visit Rutgers Wire .

Game 12: North Carolina at Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmp3W_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Jackson State Tigers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 9:15 p.m. TV: ESPN For more on North Carolina, visit Tar Heels Wire .

Game 13: Michigan State at Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUWi0_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard JJ Starling (1) drives to the basket in the first half against the Bowling Green Falcons at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 9:15 p.m. TV: ESPN2 For more on Michigan State, visit Spartans Wire . For more on Notre Dame, visit Fighting Irish Wire .

Game 14: Boston College at Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay6IN_0jPJZYOh00 Nov 25, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Elijah McCadden (0) dribbles past Memphis Tigers forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (5) during the first half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 9:15 p.m. TV: ESPNU For more on Nebraska, visit Cornhuskers Wire .

