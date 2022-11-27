ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA Fans React To Warriors Destroying The Timberwolves: "Finally Getting Their Rhythm Back."

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAOzI_0jPJZWdF00

Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors' recent win against the Timberwolves.

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors started the season off poorly, but it seems as though they are finally getting back on track. They have now won three games in a row, with their latest victory coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a final score of 137-114.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to the Golden State Warriors defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves , with many of them suggesting that the team is back to being a championship-caliber squad. The game was not close at all, and the Golden State Warriors looked dominant throughout.

steph and draymond are menaces 😭😭

VIBES ARE BACK

FINALLY ABOVE .500

Won the game without losing any quarter

We really going b2b

We are back baby let’s go we needed this win baby let’s go warriors

Klay deserves massive apologies

LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! DUBS FOR LIFE

Stellar performance

GOOD SHIT YALL LOOKED AMAZING OUT THERE

This is warriors basketball Lfg

Warriors finally getting their rhythm back

THIS IS WHAT WE WANT

Where are you klays haters, he’s coming for you all .

As of right now, the Golden State Warriors have an 11-10 record, and they are finally back to being over .500. Hopefully, the winning continues for them, and there's no doubt that their recent stretch is encouraging in terms of the product they have put out on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors Are In No Rush To Make Trades

Some people believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a win-now trade that involves moving their young players for established veterans. Obviously, that sort of deal would sacrifice the Warriors' future in exchange for having a higher chance of winning in the present with Stephen Curry.

However, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors are in no rush to make trades involving their young players. A previous report revealed that the team wouldn't move their young prospects unless Stephen Curry told them to .

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

It is easy to see why the Golden State Warriors are taking this approach. They want to ensure their future after the Stephen Curry era by developing lottery prospects. However, going all-in on Stephen Curry could be wise as well, as it is unlikely that the franchise will have a player on his level for a long time.

It remains to be seen how well the Golden State Warriors will do for the rest of this season. They definitely still have the talent to win it all, and as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster, they should be considered one of the favorites to win the championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy