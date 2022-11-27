ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments

GolfNuttt
2d ago

From SDS and Weather Days of Rage. Yep. All the way thru Portland and Seattle burnings. And Jussie Smollette. Tawana Brawley. Nothing but white hoods. Yup.

Reply
18
Ryan Weber
2d ago

hahahaha..hahaha ha... go to a college campus where a conservative is trying to speak and see who the rioters are ...how ridiculous

Reply
21
Politics su*k
2d ago

I blame the media for most of the chaos we're in. When they stopped being partisan and started injecting their political beliefs into the news is when things went downhill.

Reply
11
