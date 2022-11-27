Read full article on original website
GolfNuttt
2d ago
From SDS and Weather Days of Rage. Yep. All the way thru Portland and Seattle burnings. And Jussie Smollette. Tawana Brawley. Nothing but white hoods. Yup.
Ryan Weber
2d ago
hahahaha..hahaha ha... go to a college campus where a conservative is trying to speak and see who the rioters are ...how ridiculous
Politics su*k
2d ago
I blame the media for most of the chaos we're in. When they stopped being partisan and started injecting their political beliefs into the news is when things went downhill.
11
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
Barack Obama says the GOP is the only party that 'actively tries to discourage citizens from voting'
Barack Obama said the Republican party "actively tries" to keep citizens from voting at a campaign rally. Obama made the comments in Pennsylvania at a rally for candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. In 2021, 19 states passed 34 laws that restricted voting, according to The New York Times. Former...
buzzfeednews.com
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
After months of close polling, Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has won the race for Senate in Wisconsin, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Decision Desk HQ called Johnson as the projected winner just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning he had 50.41% of the counted vote. Johnson,...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says
Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Clarence Thomas Again Moves To Block Jan. 6 Inquiry That Could Implicate His Wife
The Supreme Court conservative indicated with his dissent that he would not have allowed a subpoena involving Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to go forward.
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
CBS tarred and feathered for admitting existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop two years after New York Post report
Conservatives on Twitter hammered CBS News for admitting the Hunter Biden laptop exists more than two years after The New York Post first reported on it.
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
