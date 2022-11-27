ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams’ Sean McVay accidentally hit in face by Roger Carter Jr. on sideline

By Christopher Scarglato
 2 days ago

Sean McVay took a blindside hit.

During the first quarter against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Rams’ head coach was smacked in the jaw by tight end Roger Carter Jr., who was checking into the game.

McVay got hit so hard by Carter’s helmet that his headset flew off and trainers briefly checked on the coach to make sure he was OK.

The Los Angeles head coach remained on the sideline but seemed shaken up, as he was shown rubbing his jaw after the friendly fire.

The injury-depleted Rams, who are currently 3-7, desperately need a win, and McVay on the sidelines, to have any hopes of making the playoffs.

