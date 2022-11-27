Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Skunk Runs Amok at Bucs-Browns Game in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (and likely noses) that a wild animal was running around the grandstands.
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
Centre Daily
Hackett Sends Message to Broncos Fans, Talks Wilson’s Confidence
It would seem that cooler heads prevailed among the decision-makers at Denver Broncos HQ on Monday. The Broncos opting not to fire embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett after Sunday's humiliating loss in Carolina came as a shock to most as the team fell to an unacceptable record of 3-8. Loud...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Darius Hagans, Running Back, Virginia State Trojans
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles. By John McMullen Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams do not have a clear starter at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday made it five straight games without a win for the Rams. With their first two choices, Matthew Stafford and John Wolford,...
Centre Daily
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hell-bent in their pursuit of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but Cowboys Nation probably wants to make sure that Dallas doesn't have blinders on regarding help at that position from other candidates. Should the Cowboys - now 8-3 and trying to...
Centre Daily
‘Dumb & Dumber’: OBJ, Dalton Schultz, the Cap, & Cowboys TE Future
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are locked into an NFC East division race with their rival Philadelphia Eagles as they try and capture the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy since the 90s ... meaning it is win-now mode in Dallas, especially considering that the offseason will bring a lot of expiring contracts, including tight end Dalton Schultz.
Centre Daily
Texans Draft CJ Stroud? Houston Needs to Answer QB Question
The Houston Texans were saying all the right things about giving Davis Mills the chance to prove he can be the starting quarterback for them moving forward. After a 1-8-1 start to the season, however, the audition came to an end and Kyle Allen was inserted as the starting quarterback.
Centre Daily
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Centre Daily
Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Return Game, O-Line Issues, and More
Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons ‘Much Better Team’ in 2022,’ Says Coach Arthur Smith - But Why?. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14
Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on TheVonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan, Colts Offensive Line Underperform in Loss to Steelers
On Monday Night, the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts looked to keep their playoff hopes alive by welcoming the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium. With a favorable matchup, the Colts had a victory on the horizon, but instead, squandered it in another terrible outing, losing 24-17 and thus marking the eighth consecutive victory for the Steelers against the Colts since 2011.
