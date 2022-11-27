ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Hackett Sends Message to Broncos Fans, Talks Wilson’s Confidence

It would seem that cooler heads prevailed among the decision-makers at Denver Broncos HQ on Monday. The Broncos opting not to fire embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett after Sunday's humiliating loss in Carolina came as a shock to most as the team fell to an unacceptable record of 3-8. Loud...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams do not have a clear starter at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday made it five straight games without a win for the Rams. With their first two choices, Matthew Stafford and John Wolford,...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hell-bent in their pursuit of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but Cowboys Nation probably wants to make sure that Dallas doesn't have blinders on regarding help at that position from other candidates. Should the Cowboys - now 8-3 and trying to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

‘Dumb & Dumber’: OBJ, Dalton Schultz, the Cap, & Cowboys TE Future

The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are locked into an NFC East division race with their rival Philadelphia Eagles as they try and capture the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy since the 90s ... meaning it is win-now mode in Dallas, especially considering that the offseason will bring a lot of expiring contracts, including tight end Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Texans Draft CJ Stroud? Houston Needs to Answer QB Question

The Houston Texans were saying all the right things about giving Davis Mills the chance to prove he can be the starting quarterback for them moving forward. After a 1-8-1 start to the season, however, the audition came to an end and Kyle Allen was inserted as the starting quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Return Game, O-Line Issues, and More

Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?
Centre Daily

Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14

Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on TheVonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan, Colts Offensive Line Underperform in Loss to Steelers

On Monday Night, the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts looked to keep their playoff hopes alive by welcoming the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium. With a favorable matchup, the Colts had a victory on the horizon, but instead, squandered it in another terrible outing, losing 24-17 and thus marking the eighth consecutive victory for the Steelers against the Colts since 2011.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

