Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?

18 HOURS AGO