Sunday Night Forecast: Storm chances return Tuesday

By Andrew Samet
 6 days ago

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of dense fog developing. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with patchy fog through 9 AM. A 20% chance of rain tomorrow night. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 40% chance in Deep East Texas. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Low: 44. High: 53. Wind: N 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 33. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 44. High: 62. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

