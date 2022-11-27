When asked why all the attendees were wearing white sheets and hoods, it was explained that they were trying out Mike Lindell's new MyPillow accessories line.
Humpty Trumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Trumpty had a biggly fall. All the Oath Keepers and the QAnon couldn’t elect Trumpty again!😂😄🤣😂
God forbid 45 wins the Republican endorsement… but, I’d love to see how many of these same people will line up behind him apologizing profusely and willing to take whatever revenge he’ll dole out each and everyday…….🃏
Related
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification
Steve Bannon Blasts Trump Staff Over Nick Fuentes, Kanye West Dinner
9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Mother Jones
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 47