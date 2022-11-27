ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
Cincinnati announces 2023 baseball schedule

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week

FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
