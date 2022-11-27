Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
PK85 tournament reaction: Did Gonzaga men’s basketball turn a corner in win over Xavier?
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, reporters Cole Forsman and Henry Krueger break down the results from each game of the PK85 tournament and look ahead to the Baylor game. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or...
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces 2023 baseball schedule
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available as Stanford, Cincinnati come open
Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell left to take the job at Wisconsin. The Bearcats are set to move to the Big 12 in 2023, but now will have to do it without the coach who led the program to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
gobearcats.com
Men's Basketball Signs Griffith, James in Early Period
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati head men's basketball coach Wes Miller has announced the signing of two four-star prospects in Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati) and Jizzle James (Orlando, Fla.) during the fall period. Rayvon Griffith (SF, 6-7, 180, Cincinnati, Ohio, Compass Prep (Arizona)) Griffith was UC's first commit of the class. He originally...
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Covington native Charley Wolf died at 96, made a mark in basketball and as patriarch of a sports family
Yes, there once was a professional basketball team in Cincinnati. And it was coached by Charley Wolf, a native of Covington. Wolf died at the age of 96 Saturday – but not before he made quite a mark – not only in basketball – but as the patriarch to one this area’s top sports families.
Bengals.com
Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
WLWT 5
Live racing returning to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming this week
FLORENCE, Ky. — After two years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming is welcoming back live racing. The announcement comes after the multi-million dollar renovation thanks to a major investment from Churchill Downs. Live racing will start up again on Nov. 30, with its first post time scheduled...
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Notre Dame Academy names Trish Miller fourth president, effective July 1, 2023
The Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Board of Directors has appointed Trish Miller as the fourth president of Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023. The search for a new president was necessitated by the resignation of Dr. Laura Koehl in February 2021. In April...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
WLWT 5
Two new airlines coming to CVG next year with flights to popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — Planning a trip?. Two new airlines will be launching out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The flight will operate five times...
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
