Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half

Gonzaga-Baylor rewind: Anton Watson picks up slack for Bulldogs' frontcourt in narrow loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gonzaga's upcoming schedule doesn't necessarily qualify as easy, as the Bulldogs prepare to host Kent State and Washington teams that sit inside the top 107 of KenPom's rankings, but Friday's 64-63 loss to Baylor signified the end of a seven-game stretch that's been as demanding as any in the country to open the 2022-23 season.
Recap and highlights: No. 6 Baylor outlasts No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 in sloppy game at Peacock Classic
SIOUX FALLS, SD – Despite a turnover plagued night that was coupled by poor shooting, Gonzaga found itself up by seven points with under two minutes remaining. The Bulldogs couldn't close out the win. Baylor's Jalen Bridges made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to beat...
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
Dave Boling: As more Gonzaga jerseys are lifted to the rafters, let's remember the original Zags great – Frank Burgess
Gonzaga doesn’t actually hang retired jerseys in the gym rafters. The number and name of the commemorated Zag are placed on a Navy blue banner and raised on high with appropriate ceremony. And since the upper reaches of the McCarthey Athletic Center will showcase three additions this season, it’s...
Spokane County readies for tax foreclosure auction
(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com. Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m....
Spokane County Commission votes to forgo annual property tax increase
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Commissioners has decided against enacting the allowable 1% property tax increase for 2023. That decision was made the same week the Spokane City Council overrode a mayoral veto of the same boost in taxes. It is just the second time in the...
