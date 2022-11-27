Christmas Carousel Holiday Market draws crowd at North Carolina State Fairgrounds

The 35th Christmas Carousel Holiday Market brought eager crowds to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sunday. They roamed the aisles inside the Jim Graham Building as vendors displayed their wares.

Chrissy Rhodes said she was interested in "handcrafted items, that's what we like. And just browsing, just looking around."

Les Gray of Southeast Productions in Greensboro manages the holiday market.

"We're representing, basically, 225 small businesses. Some are anchored in this community, certainly within the region. And they come out and try to make this a good time for the family in the Triangle," he said.

While some of those vendors travel many miles for the opportunity to reach more customers, some call Wake County home. Darlene Silverman of the Capital Quilters Guild collected money for a raffle with a huge quilt as the prize.

"We provide, usually, over 1,000 quilts a year to multiple charity organizations," she said. "For the neonatal units for both of the large local hospitals, Meals on Wheels, Safe Child."

Families with children could have a picture taken with Santa inside the building. It's a great opportunity to keep small local businesses afloat after a pandemic pause.

"It is. And we love to support the local," said Shirley Joyner. "That's where you find the different items."

They're available while they last, at the Fairgrounds and elsewhere in the ABC11 viewing area.