ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Still Unsolved

Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
hypebeast.com

Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49

Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy