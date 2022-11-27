Read full article on original website
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
