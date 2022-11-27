Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes key shots to lift No. 6 Gonzaga past Xavier despite shaky second half

Read full article on original website
Gonzaga-Baylor rewind: Anton Watson picks up slack for Bulldogs' frontcourt in narrow loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gonzaga's upcoming schedule doesn't necessarily qualify as easy, as the Bulldogs prepare to host Kent State and Washington teams that sit inside the top 107 of KenPom's rankings, but Friday's 64-63 loss to Baylor signified the end of a seven-game stretch that's been as demanding as any in the country to open the 2022-23 season.
“Great Timme awareness”: Baylor’s team defense limits Gonzaga star to nine points
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – If he wasn’t already, Baylor coach Scott Drew might be fielding some phone calls from coaching colleagues asking about his defensive strategy on Gonzaga scoring machine Drew Timme. The Bears held the Zags’ All-American to just nine points and six field-goal attempts in...
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
Short-handed Gonzaga women outlast Stephen F. Austin, 71-59
Eight players were more than enough for Gonzaga to take a memorable win Thursday night at Stephen F. Austin. With her injured twin sister and dozens of family and friends in the stands, senior Kaylynne Truong played almost the entire game and scored 21 points to lead the Zags to a 71-59 nonconference win in Nacogdoches, Texas.
College student from Spokane earns first runner-up in competition to play with Josh Turner
A college student from Spokane came oh-so close to earning an opportunity to open for Josh Turner at the Grand Ol' Opry. Max Sadler participated in a nation-wide Tik Tok competition to play with the country star. Sadler said he won first runner-up.
Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire
Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, blocked in both directions
A fatal crash in North Spokane has closed US-395 in North Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says the closure could last for several hours.
Emergency crews responding to crash on I-90 eastbound near Argonne exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - The crash is now cleared. Eastbound lanes are open. Last Updated: Dec. 1 at 6:45 a.m. A multi-vehicle collision is blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Right now, emergency crews are on scene responding to the crash. We don't know the cause of the...
'I've been shot': Court docs state at-home nurse did not know suspect before fatal shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in a fatal shooting in the Sunset Hills area was arrested on skis after a night spent searching for him. Court documents with testimony from his grandmother describe what happened on Thursday afternoon when 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler shot and killed Douglas Brant without cause. According...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway now back open
SPOKANE, Wash. - US-395 is back open near Dragoon Road in North Spokane after a fatal crash investigation closed the roadway. Last Updated: Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested Friday morning in connection to a deadly shooting on Dec. 1. SPD said there are no additional suspects in the shooting and there is no threat to the community. He's been charged with second degree murder.
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
SPD searching for missing 57-year-old who left treatment facility on Nov. 30
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating 57-year-old Chris Frandsen, who was last seen near the area of South Walnut Street and West Fifth Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. According to SPD, he was last seen wearing a light black puffy jacket and gray or...
