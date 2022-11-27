Read full article on original website
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
Are You The Hottie From This Missed Connection at a Maine Brewery?
Many of us have been there; we’ve been on a bus across town, a line in the grocery store, or sitting in a restaurant and have a special connection with a stranger that feels like more than just eye contact. That steamy moment stays with you, burning in the...
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
Santa, Skating, Parade of Lights: Freeport, Maine, 2022 Winter Celebration
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, the Christmas season is in full swing and there are so many places to go visit. No matter where you go you are sure to find the Christmas spirit with lights, Santa, decorations, and more. I remember traveling all around New...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two from Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the Winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Threat closes Maine BMV offices Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials say all Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches were by appointment Tuesday due to a serious threat. The Secretary of State’s Office says this was out of an abundance of caution. They say the threat came from a potentially upset customer, but no other...
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend
The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy
A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
