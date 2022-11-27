ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.9 WBLM

Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?

Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?

If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
WINTHROP, ME
wabi.tv

Operation Safe Delivery under way in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan residents may not have to worry about any porch pirates spoiling the holiday season. For the second straight year, the Skowhegan Police Department has launched Operation Safe Delivery. Up until Dec. 22, residents can have their holiday packages delivered to the Skowhegan Police Department where...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
102.9 WBLM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers

A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two from Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the Winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
wabi.tv

Threat closes Maine BMV offices Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials say all Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches were by appointment Tuesday due to a serious threat. The Secretary of State’s Office says this was out of an abundance of caution. They say the threat came from a potentially upset customer, but no other...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…

The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend

The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy

A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
MILLINOCKET, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?

I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
MAINE STATE
