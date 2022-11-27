Read full article on original website
2 Kosciusko County Companies Battling It Out For ‘Coolest Thing’ Championship
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is facing off against Polywood of Syracuse in the championship round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”. Public fan voting to crown a champion began Monday morning at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m....
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
Ellen Ruth Smith
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly Fox Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
Public Occurrences 11.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:33 p.m. Monday - Amanda Mae Lent, 39, of 700 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 3:50 p.m. Monday - Susana H. Ocampo Cruz, 23, Goshen, arrested on a foreign...
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
Matthew Caleb Gregory
MENTONE – Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, most recently of Rochester, and formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru, Ind. Matt was born on Oct. 26, 1987, in Dothan, Ala., to Mark D. and Andrea Kline Gregory. The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Public Occurrences 11.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:16 a.m. Sunday - Karlee Jamesyn Paul, 21, of 3003 Iverness Point, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 10:08 a.m. Sunday - Gavin Jack Harris, 20, of 2939 E. Lapoint Drive,...
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
Budget, Education & Roads Part Of Legislative Preview
WINONA LAKE - Many organizations want money from the state’s surplus, but Indiana Sen. Ryan Mishler said there’s not as much available there as everyone thinks. Mishler, who represents District 9, was one of three legislators at Monday morning’s 2023 Legislative Preview at Westminster Hall, Winona Lake, hosted by the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. He was joined by state Reps. David Abott, District 18, and Craig Snow, District 22. Sen. Stacey Donato, District 18, was unable to attend due to illness.
Linda Brown
SOUTH WHITLEY - Linda M. Brown, 74, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John and Grace Genua Stockstill. Growing up in Chicago, she graduated from Revis High School in Burbank, Ill., in 1966. She continued her education at a local community college.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 11/26
The Warsaw Tigers boys basketball team started off its 2022-23 campaign with a win on Saturday, moving to 1-0 with a 67-55 victory over Columbia City at the Tiger Den. Senior Drew Heckaman tied a career high in points with 24 points. Luke Bricker added 15 points and Jackson Gould contributed 13. The Tigers outscored Columbia City 37-24 over the second and third quarter to pull away for good.
Warsaw BZA OKs Variance For Hair Salon
A local hair salon will be able to have less parking spaces than permitted after the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the business Monday night. Applicant Bob Lyons requested a variance from development standards to allow 16 parking spaces instead of the required 27 spaces, according to Assistant City Planner Bekah Schrag. The Commercial-2 parcel is located along the northwest section of Plaza Drive and is currently vacant.
Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Caucus Scheduled For Winona Lake Ward 2 Town Board Seat
WINONA LAKE - A time and date has been set for a Republican caucus to fill the vacancy on the Winona Lake Town Board. Denny Duncan, who represented Ward 2 on the Town Board, was elected to the Warsaw Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees in the Nov. 8 election. He can not serve in both elected positions at the same time.
December First Friday Is A Downtown Christmas Celebration
Main Street Warsaw is hosting a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday on Dec. 2 in Downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hear live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Debra Collier’s School Of Dance Faculty And Students Attend National Dance Convention
Faculty and students from Debra Collier's School of Dance in Warsaw attended the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters' Workshop, held in Schaumburg, Ill. Studio owner and CNADM Past President Debra Collier, MDE, three faculty members and students ranging from novice to advanced, attended the two-day event to improve their skills in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary and modern dance. The attendees received instruction from a faculty of renowned dance professionals, according to a news release from Debra Collier’s School of Dance.
Kosciusko Chamber Elf On The Shelf Kosciusko Cash Giveaway
Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. One hundred dollars in...
Grace Ann Whitacre
NORTH MANCHESTER - Grace Ann Whitacre, 90, North Manchester, died at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester on Nov. 24, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Kokomo, to Edgar and Grace Brewster Lovelace. She married Richard “Dick” Whitacre on Dec. 23, 1950; he died April 12, 2011.
Market At The Museum
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
Tippecanoe Valley Annihilates Argos In Home Opener
The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings boys basketball team played in their first home game of the season Tuesday night at Rita Price Simpson Court, facing off against the Argos Dragons. The teams traded blows for a quarter and a half before the home side used a monstrous 29-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull away for a 69-32 victory.
