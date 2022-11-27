ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
operawire.com

Pretty Yende Joins Princeton Symphony Orchestra for Two Special Concerts

Superstar soprano Pretty Yende is set to perform alongside the Princeton Symphony Orchestra this January at the Richardson Auditorium. Yende will take on Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” as well as arias from Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”
PRINCETON, NJ
operawire.com

Molly Dunn, Jeremy Brauner, Jason Detwiler Headline ‘La Traviata’ at South Orange Performing Arts Center

South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey is set to present Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Nov. 30, 2022. The partly staged performance of the classic work will star Molly Dunn as Violetta with Jeremy Brauner as Alfredo and Jason Detwiler as Giorgio Germont. The MidAtlantic Symphony and Seton Hall University Choir will also perform.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy