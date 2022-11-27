Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Market At The Museum
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
Times-Union Newspaper
December First Friday Is A Downtown Christmas Celebration
Main Street Warsaw is hosting a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday on Dec. 2 in Downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hear live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Dec. 3
MENTONE - The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding their annual craft show on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show goes to the museum. This will be at the Mentone fire station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
Times-Union Newspaper
Helena ‘Granny’ Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born on Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” Carrier Rice. She was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, of Winona Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 64. Mike was born on April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ellen Ruth Smith
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly Fox Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
Times-Union Newspaper
Debra Collier’s School Of Dance Faculty And Students Attend National Dance Convention
Faculty and students from Debra Collier's School of Dance in Warsaw attended the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters' Workshop, held in Schaumburg, Ill. Studio owner and CNADM Past President Debra Collier, MDE, three faculty members and students ranging from novice to advanced, attended the two-day event to improve their skills in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary and modern dance. The attendees received instruction from a faculty of renowned dance professionals, according to a news release from Debra Collier’s School of Dance.
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Brown
SOUTH WHITLEY - Linda M. Brown, 74, of South Whitley, died peacefully at her home at 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John and Grace Genua Stockstill. Growing up in Chicago, she graduated from Revis High School in Burbank, Ill., in 1966. She continued her education at a local community college.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kevin James Kyle
Kevin James Kyle, 59, of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Kevin was born on Dec. 29, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of James and Donnasil Daily Kyle. He was a well-known musician and guitar instructor, the owner of KK Professional Guitar...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States. The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. Zoo officials say...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
Times-Union Newspaper
Matthew Caleb Gregory
MENTONE – Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, most recently of Rochester, and formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru, Ind. Matt was born on Oct. 26, 1987, in Dothan, Ala., to Mark D. and Andrea Kline Gregory. The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Martha): “I don’t like taking medicine if I can help it. What is the best natural way to get rid of a headache?”
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
Comments / 0