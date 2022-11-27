Read full article on original website
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
Helena ‘Granny’ Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born on Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” Carrier Rice. She was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Ellen Ruth Smith
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly Fox Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
Kevin James Kyle
Kevin James Kyle, 59, of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Kevin was born on Dec. 29, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of James and Donnasil Daily Kyle. He was a well-known musician and guitar instructor, the owner of KK Professional Guitar...
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
Market At The Museum
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Read the redacted Richard Allen court documents tying him to the Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — On Tuesday, Judge Frances Gull ordered a redacted probable cause affidavit released to the public that details the investigation and arrest of Richard Allen in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German on February 13, 2017. Read the complete redacted document below:
Public Occurrences 11.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:33 p.m. Monday - Amanda Mae Lent, 39, of 700 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 3:50 p.m. Monday - Susana H. Ocampo Cruz, 23, Goshen, arrested on a foreign...
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
Public Occurrences 11.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:16 a.m. Sunday - Karlee Jamesyn Paul, 21, of 3003 Iverness Point, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 10:08 a.m. Sunday - Gavin Jack Harris, 20, of 2939 E. Lapoint Drive,...
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Dec. 3
MENTONE - The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding their annual craft show on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show goes to the museum. This will be at the Mentone fire station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 300 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of criminal recklessness with a firearm. 12:34 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 400 block North Huntington Street, Syracuse. Adam N. Shartzer reported robbery....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 11/26
The Warsaw Tigers boys basketball team started off its 2022-23 campaign with a win on Saturday, moving to 1-0 with a 67-55 victory over Columbia City at the Tiger Den. Senior Drew Heckaman tied a career high in points with 24 points. Luke Bricker added 15 points and Jackson Gould contributed 13. The Tigers outscored Columbia City 37-24 over the second and third quarter to pull away for good.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert issued for missing northern Indiana man
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 70-year-old man missing from Elkhart. Indiana State Police said Garvin Roberson was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday driving a white gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG. Roberson is described as a 6’3″,...
2 Kosciusko County Companies Battling It Out For ‘Coolest Thing’ Championship
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is facing off against Polywood of Syracuse in the championship round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”. Public fan voting to crown a champion began Monday morning at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m....
WNDU
St. Joseph County Humane Society needs helps
Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. The race kicks off Elkhart's Winterfest. This year marks the 28th year we've partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
Warsaw BZA OKs Variance For Hair Salon
A local hair salon will be able to have less parking spaces than permitted after the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the business Monday night. Applicant Bob Lyons requested a variance from development standards to allow 16 parking spaces instead of the required 27 spaces, according to Assistant City Planner Bekah Schrag. The Commercial-2 parcel is located along the northwest section of Plaza Drive and is currently vacant.
