Vote now: Who should be SBLIve’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 23-25)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week of Nov. 23-25 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 2.

Robert Britt, Rosewood

The Eagles were 1-4 five weeks into the season. Look at them now. Rosewood throttled previously undefeated North Moore 27-7 to advance to the 1-A East Regional championship game. Rosewood is now 10-4 after nine straight wins. The Eagles have won all four playoff games by double-digit margins.

Kevin Motsinger, Wallace-Rose Hill

Wallace-Rose Hill missed out on a conference championship due to a 13-12 loss to rival East Duplin. The Bulldogs (12-2) haven't lost since then. Their latest triumph was an impressive 48-14 rout of Princeton, a team which came in with one loss and had scored over 700 points.

And the Bulldogs now get another chance with East Duplin in the regional championship game.

David Lubowicz, East Lincoln

The undefeated Mustangs are on a major roll. They just walloped previously undefeated Kings Mountain 46-20 in a 3-A showdown. Now they get to host the Western Regional championship game. This is a big rise by the Mustangs as they were 8-4 in 2021.

J.K. Adkins, Mount Airy

Mount Airy scored an impressive 35-17 win over top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the 1-A playoffs. The Granite Bears did it on the road and Burton Cates Stadium is a tough place for visiting teams to get a win. Mount Airy (13-1) has lost only to East Surry, a 12-1 team that reached the third round of the 2-A playoffs.

Darryl Brown, Grimsley

Brown and his team just experienced a heart-pounding 40-37 overtime win over Hough in the 4-A playoffs. The Whirlies are undefeated as they continue their run of excellence.

Chris Powell, Draughn

The Wildcats keep making history under Powell’s direction. They just beat the best team Andrews has had in years, 42-21. Now the Wildcats (13-1) play Mount Airy for the 1-A Western Regional championship.

Draughn is the first Burke County team to reach 13 wins and is the first county team to reach a state semifinal since 2012.

David Devine, Burns

The Bulldogs just won a 49-40 shootout over Monroe to advance to the 2-A Western Regional championship game. Burns (13-1) is having quite a season, including wins over traditional power Shelby. The Bulldogs were 8-4 last season. Devine is doing quite well at his alma mater.

Adam Hodge, South Point

The Red Raiders (13-1) have reached the 3-A Western Regional championship game after holding off Eastern Guilford 28-25. This continues a long run of excellence for Hodge at his alma mater. South Point reached the 3-A title game in 2021.

Jimmy Teague, Reidsville

The legendary coach has another title contender. Teague, who has won nine state championships as Reidsville’s coach, just directed the Rams (13-1) to the 2-A Western Regional championship game after an impressive 35-7 rout of Maiden.