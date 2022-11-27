Read full article on original website
Matthew Caleb Gregory
MENTONE – Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, most recently of Rochester, and formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru, Ind. Matt was born on Oct. 26, 1987, in Dothan, Ala., to Mark D. and Andrea Kline Gregory. The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, of Winona Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 64. Mike was born on April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School...
Helena ‘Granny’ Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born on Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” Carrier Rice. She was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
Ellen Ruth Smith
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly Fox Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
Mark Andrew Hamilton
Mark Andrew Hamilton, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 12:27 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 57. He fought for as long as he could but he lost his battle with cancer. He was born on...
Grace Ann Whitacre
NORTH MANCHESTER - Grace Ann Whitacre, 90, North Manchester, died at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester on Nov. 24, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Kokomo, to Edgar and Grace Brewster Lovelace. She married Richard “Dick” Whitacre on Dec. 23, 1950; he died April 12, 2011.
2 Kosciusko County Companies Battling It Out For ‘Coolest Thing’ Championship
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is facing off against Polywood of Syracuse in the championship round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”. Public fan voting to crown a champion began Monday morning at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m....
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
grantconnected.net
Changes to Marion’s Annual Walkway of Lights
Every year in November, families head to Matter Park in Marion to check out hundreds of Christmas light displays. This event is known as the Walkway of Lights and this year returned on November 19th. It runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. and lasts through December 30th. While the renowned event...
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
theechonews.com
Construction continues on Gas City medical campus
Marion Health Network’s Gas City medical campus, which is under construction just off of I-69 near Payne’s restaurant, is still undergoing development. When fully finished, the four-story building will occupy 100,000 square feet, sit on approximately 100 acres of land and will provide a number of services to the people of Gas City and the surrounding area.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
Public Occurrences 11.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:33 p.m. Monday - Amanda Mae Lent, 39, of 700 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 3:50 p.m. Monday - Susana H. Ocampo Cruz, 23, Goshen, arrested on a foreign...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
Public Occurrences 11.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:16 a.m. Sunday - Karlee Jamesyn Paul, 21, of 3003 Iverness Point, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 10:08 a.m. Sunday - Gavin Jack Harris, 20, of 2939 E. Lapoint Drive,...
WANE-TV
Victim ID’d in shooting near downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man died after a shooting near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to the Allen County Coroner. Fort Wayne Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute,” police said.
December First Friday Is A Downtown Christmas Celebration
Main Street Warsaw is hosting a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday on Dec. 2 in Downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hear live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
