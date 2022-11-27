Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
Windy weather causes power outages throughout Lackawanna County
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The traffic lights on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township are still flashing from the power outage that occurred earlier that day. Crews from PPL have been fixing wires like this throughout Lackawanna county. Here in Scott Township. Workers are trying to get the power back on for about 100 residents.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Judge in Monroe County misrepresented residency in order to get position
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A judge in Monroe County is being accused of misrepresenting where he lived in order to get the position. John Caffese, a Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships, was arraigned Thursday on charges including unsworn falsification to authorities, false swearing, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and obstructing administration of law, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — A home along South Street caught fire around 11:30 a.m. Officials say no one was injured. A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire in Wayne County. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983? Head...
Crash closes I-180 near Montoursville, sends multiple people to area hospitals
Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound were closed between the Third Street exit and Route 87 interchange in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi vehicle crash on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Montoursville Fire Department was on scene for the crash that involved a van and tractor trailer. Multiple occupants were trapped, and additional EMS resources were called in, according to the department. In total, nine individuals from the van were taken to local hospital emergency rooms, Montoursville Fire Department said. PennDOT detoured traffic using Broad Street through Montoursville Borough. Police have not yet released information about the crash. NCPA will update the article when information is available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. tables 1 warehouse plan, OKs another
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles...
New Wawa in Bethlehem Township passes final public review, set for 2023 construction
A new Wawa convenience store with 16-pump gas station is back on track for Nazareth Pike at Oakland Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem-based developer and property owner Collaboration 3A LLC appeared Wednesday night before the township’s zoning hearing board to tweak a variance approved in January. At issue was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire at Salisbury Township restaurant ruled accidental
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Lehigh County. The call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at La Cabanita in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township. Crews discovered a fire on the first floor near a fireplace, according to...
Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
Luzerne County identity theft concerns
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns were being raised Thursday about the apparent release of personal information by the Luzerne County Court System. Citizens reached out to the I-team for help saying they weren’t getting answers from county court officials. The big concern I’m hearing is about potential identity theft. Over the last […]
New details in Luzerne County plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal investigators say the plane that crashed in October in Luzerne County was an "experimental" aircraft. In a report from the NTSB, authorities say during a stop at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the pilot told a friend that a rigging issue seemed to cause problems during turns.
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
Demolition begins on L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — If you listened closely, you could hear the sound of roller skates on the wooden floor as skaters jammed to some iconic tunes, like A Taste of Honey’s “Boogie Oogie Oogie.”. And you could also hear the sounds of bowling balls headed down the alleys,...
Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
Crews battle fire at Hess Market in Columbia County
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to the scene of a second alarm commercial structure fire in Columbia County on Thursday. Officials say fire departments responded to the report of a working commercial structure fire at the Hess Market on SR 487 around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. At some point during the fire, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman suffered medical event before crash in Washington Twp., coroner says
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A woman died of a medical emergency that caused a crash in Lehigh County on Tuesday, the coroner says. Rebecca Martinez, 71, was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release. The Slatington area woman suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
11 arrested at a sobriety checkpoint
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say 11 people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints set over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, over the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in Lycoming County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, 11 DUI arrests along with multiple summary traffic citations were made. […]
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
