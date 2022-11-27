Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Matthew Caleb Gregory
MENTONE – Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, most recently of Rochester, and formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru, Ind. Matt was born on Oct. 26, 1987, in Dothan, Ala., to Mark D. and Andrea Kline Gregory. The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, of Winona Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 64. Mike was born on April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School...
Times-Union Newspaper
Helena ‘Granny’ Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born on Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” Carrier Rice. She was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kevin James Kyle
Kevin James Kyle, 59, of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Kevin was born on Dec. 29, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of James and Donnasil Daily Kyle. He was a well-known musician and guitar instructor, the owner of KK Professional Guitar...
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:33 p.m. Monday - Amanda Mae Lent, 39, of 700 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 3:50 p.m. Monday - Susana H. Ocampo Cruz, 23, Goshen, arrested on a foreign...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Ann Whitacre
NORTH MANCHESTER - Grace Ann Whitacre, 90, North Manchester, died at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester on Nov. 24, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Kokomo, to Edgar and Grace Brewster Lovelace. She married Richard “Dick” Whitacre on Dec. 23, 1950; he died April 12, 2011.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mark Andrew Hamilton
Mark Andrew Hamilton, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family at 12:27 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the age of 57. He fought for as long as he could but he lost his battle with cancer. He was born on...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:16 a.m. Sunday - Karlee Jamesyn Paul, 21, of 3003 Iverness Point, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. • 10:08 a.m. Sunday - Gavin Jack Harris, 20, of 2939 E. Lapoint Drive,...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Kosciusko County Companies Battling It Out For ‘Coolest Thing’ Championship
Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is facing off against Polywood of Syracuse in the championship round of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”. Public fan voting to crown a champion began Monday morning at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
December First Friday Is A Downtown Christmas Celebration
Main Street Warsaw is hosting a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday on Dec. 2 in Downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hear live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw BZA OKs Variance For Hair Salon
A local hair salon will be able to have less parking spaces than permitted after the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the business Monday night. Applicant Bob Lyons requested a variance from development standards to allow 16 parking spaces instead of the required 27 spaces, according to Assistant City Planner Bekah Schrag. The Commercial-2 parcel is located along the northwest section of Plaza Drive and is currently vacant.
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Scheduled For Winona Lake Ward 2 Town Board Seat
WINONA LAKE - A time and date has been set for a Republican caucus to fill the vacancy on the Winona Lake Town Board. Denny Duncan, who represented Ward 2 on the Town Board, was elected to the Warsaw Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees in the Nov. 8 election. He can not serve in both elected positions at the same time.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Dec. 3
MENTONE - The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding their annual craft show on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show goes to the museum. This will be at the Mentone fire station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Market At The Museum
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 11/26
The Warsaw Tigers boys basketball team started off its 2022-23 campaign with a win on Saturday, moving to 1-0 with a 67-55 victory over Columbia City at the Tiger Den. Senior Drew Heckaman tied a career high in points with 24 points. Luke Bricker added 15 points and Jackson Gould contributed 13. The Tigers outscored Columbia City 37-24 over the second and third quarter to pull away for good.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko Chamber Elf On The Shelf Kosciusko Cash Giveaway
Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. One hundred dollars in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Comments / 0