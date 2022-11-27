NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO