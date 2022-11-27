ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from Seahawks’ stunning overtime loss to Raiders

Josh Jacobs ran through Seattle’s defense one more time, going untouched on a 86-yard touchdown run to give the Las Vegas Raiders a stunning walkoff victory over the Seahawks, 40-34 in overtime on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 68,849 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Seahawks (6-5)...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson

An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
DENVER, CO

