Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West...
Key starter Abe Lucas ill but playing for Seahawks vs Raiders. Laquon Treadwell to debut
Lucas played all 588 snaps on offense in the first 10 games, at right tackle. Dee Eskridge’s latest injury gives Treadwell a shot.
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
Three things we learned from Seahawks’ stunning overtime loss to Raiders
Josh Jacobs ran through Seattle’s defense one more time, going untouched on a 86-yard touchdown run to give the Las Vegas Raiders a stunning walkoff victory over the Seahawks, 40-34 in overtime on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 68,849 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Seahawks (6-5)...
Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson
An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history. Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course. State of play: This is the current state of the...
Commanders designate OL Wes Schweitzer for return from IR
The Washington Commanders designated offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has been sidelined since
Seahawks have 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders
If anyone is feeling a little ill today after watching the Seahawks lose on Sunday, you can get some antacids at your local pharmacy. It might be needed, as the Seattle Seahawks lost 40-34 in overtime to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Coming into this game, the Raiders were among...
Raiders Upgrade Tyler Hall to Active Roster, Anthony Averett to IR
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and placed cornerback Anthony Averett on the injured reserve list.
