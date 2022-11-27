Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
December First Friday Is A Downtown Christmas Celebration
Main Street Warsaw is hosting a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday on Dec. 2 in Downtown Warsaw with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hear live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kick off bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Times-Union Newspaper
Market At The Museum
NORTH MANCHESTER – The North Manchester Center for History invites the public to it third annual Market at the Museum. The Market runs through Dec. 10. Shoppers have an opportunity to see local artists and vendors displaying their wares within the museum’s exhibit area. A wide variety of items including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, fine art and locally sourced honey/beeswax products will be available. Purchases support local artisans as well a portion of all sales go to the operation of the museum.
grantconnected.net
Changes to Marion’s Annual Walkway of Lights
Every year in November, families head to Matter Park in Marion to check out hundreds of Christmas light displays. This event is known as the Walkway of Lights and this year returned on November 19th. It runs nightly from 6-10 p.m. and lasts through December 30th. While the renowned event...
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
wkvi.com
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season
Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
hometownnewsnow.com
High Marks for Santa Parade
(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
valpo.life
Valpo Parks’ Winter Fest warms Valparaiso with holiday cheer
The Valparaiso Parks and Recreation department hosted its annual Winter Fest on Saturday, November 26. The event featured several activities for attendees to enjoy, including ice skating performances, caroling by Chesterton High School and Valpo High School choirs, pictures with Santa, and, of course, the tree lighting. As temperatures began...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ellen Ruth Smith
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly Fox Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
Times-Union Newspaper
Helena ‘Granny’ Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, of Leesburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born on Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” Carrier Rice. She was united in marriage on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ Kent Keith
Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, of Winona Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw at the age of 64. Mike was born on April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen Moser and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School...
Times-Union Newspaper
Joy A. Renier
Joy A. Renier, age 91, of Warsaw, passed away at Grace Village Retirement in Winona Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born on March 10, 1931, to Don and Thelma Grable of Columbia City. On June 24, 1950, she married Walter W. Renier, who died on March 3, 2008.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Sound Of Music’ Nostalgic For Wagon Wheel Cast
The first time Tatum Langley was introduced to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music” was by her grandmother at her grandmother’s house. “She had it on a good, ol’ VHS tape and she would always be playing it and she would sing along with us. ‘My Favorite Things’ was our favorite to sing together, so much so that I printed a lyric sheet and I carried it around with me at recess in elementary school, and I would practice it at recess on the playground,” she recalled in an interview Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts.
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Matthew Caleb Gregory
MENTONE – Matthew Caleb Gregory, 35, most recently of Rochester, and formerly of Alabama, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Peru, Ind. Matt was born on Oct. 26, 1987, in Dothan, Ala., to Mark D. and Andrea Kline Gregory. The memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, East CR 350N, east of North Airport Road, Warsaw. Driver: Jo A. Eccles, 40, South Main Street, North Webster. Eccles was traveling west on CR 350N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
Comments / 0