CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
Late showers usher cold weather back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
High School Scoreboard (Nov. 29)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23. Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury. ”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good...
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elizabeth Cope
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Cope is a Senior at Harlan County High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. Elizabeth is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A project in Elliott County, decades in the making, is finally coming to fruition. Officials broke ground on phase two of the expansion of the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. Following the $114 million groundbreaking, the finished product will make it the second largest prison in...
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away. KSP Trooper (Ret.) Damon Duane Gayheart passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. His obituary says he is survived by his mother, wife, children, grandchildren […]
Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
