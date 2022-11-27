HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.

