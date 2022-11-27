ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

wymt.com

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Late showers usher cold weather back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
wymt.com

New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23. Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury. ”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November. Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elizabeth Cope

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Cope is a Senior at Harlan County High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. Elizabeth is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
HAZARD, KY

