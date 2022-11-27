ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wymt.com

Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
PERRY COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

This Weekend is Full of Things to Do and See

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Well then look no further… this weekend brings with it a plethora of things to choose from. No matter what you enjoy doing you are sure to find one or all these event’s intriguing. The weekend kicks off on...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
HAZARD, KY
WBKO

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

