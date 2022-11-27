Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday. During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park. City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
wymt.com
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery. They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky. One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School. Officials said there is...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building. Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg. “So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all...
wymt.com
Several flood recovery meetings scheduled across EKY
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - If you are struggling to get relief following the historic flood in late July, you may be able to find some help at various flood recovery meetings across the region. The meetings are hosted by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The meetings start at 4 p.m....
ashlandbeacon.com
This Weekend is Full of Things to Do and See
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Well then look no further… this weekend brings with it a plethora of things to choose from. No matter what you enjoy doing you are sure to find one or all these event’s intriguing. The weekend kicks off on...
wymt.com
Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
wymt.com
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!. CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and...
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away.
wymt.com
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A project in Elliott County, decades in the making, is finally coming to fruition. Officials broke ground on phase two of the expansion of the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. Following the $114 million groundbreaking, the finished product will make it the second largest prison in...
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
Fans of hers are working to change the name of Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Nov. 29)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she […]
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
wymt.com
Eky. flood victims still need help after FEMA leaves
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been four months since the floods devastated eastern Kentucky, and one month since that FEMA deadline came and went. Yet, AppalReD attorney Whitney Bailey says they are still getting new calls for help every week. Among them was a Letcher County woman who started applying months ago, and is still being denied to this day.
