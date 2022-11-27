Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Lavender
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
Holiday putt-putt makes way to Greenville Co.
A mini golf course will be lit up with holiday lights in midst of the holiday season.
wspa.com
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg
3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile …. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education...
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
2 arrested, 1 wanted following pursuit in Spartanburg Co.
Two men were arrested and a third man is wanted after a pursuit Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Change to voting districts in Greenville
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing Greenwood Co. man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
Increased patrol on roads during holiday season in Spartanburg
You can expect to see more officers out on the road in Spartanburg as part of an effort to improve traffic safety during the holiday season
Teen arrested for burglary in Laurens Co.
Officers with the Laurens Police Department arrested a teenager near a business for burglary.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
wspa.com
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
wspa.com
Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and its returning this year with Ballet Spartanburg with live music from the Spartanburg Philharmonic. We are joined by Executive Director Teresa Berline and Artistic Director Carlos Agudelo along with professional company dancers Abby Inglett and Will Scott.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
