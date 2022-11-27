ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Get your family involved in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lavender

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg

3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday …. 3rd annual Brew Good event set for Giving Tuesday in Spartanburg. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile …. First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Change to voting districts in Greenville

The USA has to win the group B matchup against Iran to move forward in the competition. We're taking you to 34th Street and chatting all things about Centre Stage's spin on the Christmas classic. What's new? 11/29. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in the area including...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Ballet Spartanburg Presents The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and its returning this year with Ballet Spartanburg with live music from the Spartanburg Philharmonic. We are joined by Executive Director Teresa Berline and Artistic Director Carlos Agudelo along with professional company dancers Abby Inglett and Will Scott.
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC

