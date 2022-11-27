Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.
Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
Man arrested for fleeing, dragging officer by door while racing on Rt. 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after he was racing in Middletown and dragged an officer on the ground who was attempting to stop him. State troopers investigated a large group of cars that gathered on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. They followed the cars […]
Naugatuck Infant Stabbed, Dismembered Laid To Rest, Search Continues For Father
As investigators continue to work around the clock to apprehend the father of an 11-month-old Connecticut girl he allegedly killed and dismembered, her family laid her to rest in a private ceremony. The homicide occurred in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday,...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
Eyewitness News
North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of invading Norwich family’s home; second suspect still at large
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he invaded a Norwich family’s home while armed with an assault rifle, according to police. Authorities said a second suspect is still at large. Police said it happened Monday morning at a home on Cliff Street. Residents told...
One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
darientimes.com
State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
Comments / 0