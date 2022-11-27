ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Manchester man accused of driving 132 mph in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man was arrested for driving 132 mph on Route 2 in Colchester and attempting to evade state police on Monday, officials said. According to state police, troopers conducting speed testing on Route 2 near Exit 17 saw a 2014 Range Rover driving traveling in a 65 mph zone. 5 […]
COLCHESTER, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in wrong way DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead after two-car crash on I-95 South in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died following a car accident on I-95 South in West Haven, police said. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. One vehicle was traveling at a suspected high speed and hit the back of another car. Delvon West, 35, was a passenger in the car […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

State police investigate person found dead in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State police said they are investigating the death of a person on Hopkins Road. Troopers were called to Hopkins Road for a medical call around 7 a.m. Saturday and found the person dead, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. Jeltema could not immediately provide more details...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT

