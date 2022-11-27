On Nov. 28, 2022, a model lawsuit was filed against the Salzburg Festival at the Arbeits und Sozialgericht in Vienna, Austria. Per a press statement issued by Austrian tenor and activist Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke, “The lawsuit in its core is about the ‘letter of commitment’ that the Concert Association of the Vienna State Opera Chorus has issued over decades. The real employer, i.e. Salzburg Festival, was never issuing own contracts as provided in the Theater Labour Act. This ‘letter’ never stated the exact period of the pre-rehearsal-period therefore giving the Salzburg Festival an absolute free hand to decide alongside their own necessities, in this case from 07.01.-28.08.2A20. As there was no extra- fee for the pre-rehearsals agreed and as no employee can provide his services unpaid for such a long period the ‘letter’ contained also draconic deductions from the fee during the summer months in Salzburg in case of non-attendance of pre-rehearsals. The model lawsuit wants to achieve that the additional members of the Concert Association are employed directly by the Salzburg Festival right from the first day of pre-rehearsals as stipulated in § 7 of TAG/Theatre Labour Act, that exact rehearsal-periods are agreed and paid in full, that illegally high deductions are no longer part of the employment and that the artists are socially insured right from the first day as provided by law.”

