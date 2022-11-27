ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lise Davidsen Leads the Bergen International Festival’s 2023 Season

The Bergen International Festival has announced its 2023 season with Lise Davidsen as its Artist in Residence. Lise Davidsen sings the title role of Puccini’s “Tosca” with Freddie De Tommaso and Bryn Terfel. Edward Gardner conducts the Bergen Filharmoniske Orkester. Performance Dates: May 24 & 26, 2023.
Jerusalem Lyric Opera to Present ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’

Jerusalem Lyric Opera is set to present a concert version of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” on Dec. 27, 2022 at the Gerard Bechar Music Center in Jerusalem. The opera will star soprano Rivka Falk, mezzo-soprano Marta Matalon, tenor Ido Beit Halachmi, and bass-baritone Denis Sedov. Paolo Spadero conducts the Tel Aviv Philharmomic Choir and Israeli Sinfonietta Beer Sheva.
BBC Philharmonic Announces New Chief Conductor

BBC Philharmonic has announced that John Storgårds has been appointed the Chief Conductor of BBC Philharmonic. Storgårds appointment builds on an existing fruitful relationship with the orchestra which began in 2010 and saw him become the Chief Guest Conductor in 2017. The conductor has a dual career as a conductor and violinist, and is widely recognized for his creative flair for programming. He is also the Principal Guest Conductor of Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra Ottawa and the Artistic Director of the Lapland Chamber Orchestra.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Don Carlo’

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) Rafael Dávila is set to take the stage for Verdi’s “Don Carlo” at the Metropolitan Opera for the performance on Nov. 30, 2022. The company made the announcement via social media. He will take over for tenor Russell Thomas. This is the...
Obituary: Legendary Director Michael Hampe Dies at 87

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death of Dr. Michael Hampe who passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 87. Born in Heidelberg on June 3, 1935, Hampe was the son of the architect Hermann Hampe and Annemarie née Ebler. Hampe attended the humanist Gymnasium in Heidelberg and spent a year in the United States, where he studied chamber music as a cellist at Syracuse University, New York with Louis Krasner After graduating, he studied acting at the Otto-Falckenberg-Schule in Munich and also studied dramatics and musicology at the Heidelberg University and in Munich.
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists

U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
Carlos Álvarez Cancels Performances in Madrid & Vienna

Carlos Álvarez has announced the cancelation of numerous performances at the Teatro Real, Teatro de la Zarzuela, and Wiener Staatsoper due to illness. At the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, the Spanish baritone will be replaced by Juan Jesús Rodríguez, who will perform the Christmas Concert on Dec. 30 alongside soprano Rocío Ignacio and conductor Guillermo García Calvo.
Channa Malkin to Make Debut with Joven Orquesta Barroca de Andalucía

Dutch soprano Channa Malkin will make her debut with the Joven Orquesta Barroca de Andalucía on Dec. 23, 2022. The concert will feature a program made up of works Händel and Vivaldi. Audiences will hear excerpts from “Messiah,” “Orlando,” and “Giulio Cesare” from the former and passages from “Arsilda” and “La Fida Ninfa” from the latter, among others. Salvador Vázquez will conduct the performance.
Ontario Arts Foundation & Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Launch Ray Ferris Grant

The Ontario Arts Foundation and the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts is set to launch the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant. The grant will be available for companies based in Toronto and will provide $25,000 for the organization that demonstrates unique methods of delivering a narrative in live theatre as well as new and sustainable processes in the construction and striking of a live theater production. The company must also demonstrate an ability to transform non-traditional or underused spaces into a theatrical venue.
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present ‘The Factotum’

Chicago Harris Theater is set to hold the world premiere of “The Factotum.”. The work, which was commissioned by the Lyric Opera of Chicago will be performed for the first time on Feb. 3, 2023 for five performances. The opera by Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman and DJ King Rico...
San Francisco Opera 2022-23 Review: Orpheus and Eurydice

Jakub Józef Orlínski Does it All in Brilliant Interpretation of Gluck’s Masterpiece. San Francisco Opera outdid itself with Christoph Willibald Gluck’s 18th century masterpiece, “Orpheo ed Euridice.” An absolute gem, the opera was the piece de resistance of the season. The cast, the set,...
Guildhall School Announces Spring 2023 Program

UK-based Guildhall School has announced its 2023 spring season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The institution will kick things off with the English Song Prize. Performance Date: Jan. 25, 2023. Next up is a performance of Vocal Scenes featuring Postgraduate Vocal...
Model Lawsuit Filed Against Salzburg Festival

On Nov. 28, 2022, a model lawsuit was filed against the Salzburg Festival at the Arbeits und Sozialgericht in Vienna, Austria. Per a press statement issued by Austrian tenor and activist Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke, “The lawsuit in its core is about the ‘letter of commitment’ that the Concert Association of the Vienna State Opera Chorus has issued over decades. The real employer, i.e. Salzburg Festival, was never issuing own contracts as provided in the Theater Labour Act. This ‘letter’ never stated the exact period of the pre-rehearsal-period therefore giving the Salzburg Festival an absolute free hand to decide alongside their own necessities, in this case from 07.01.-28.08.2A20. As there was no extra- fee for the pre-rehearsals agreed and as no employee can provide his services unpaid for such a long period the ‘letter’ contained also draconic deductions from the fee during the summer months in Salzburg in case of non-attendance of pre-rehearsals. The model lawsuit wants to achieve that the additional members of the Concert Association are employed directly by the Salzburg Festival right from the first day of pre-rehearsals as stipulated in § 7 of TAG/Theatre Labour Act, that exact rehearsal-periods are agreed and paid in full, that illegally high deductions are no longer part of the employment and that the artists are socially insured right from the first day as provided by law.”
Artist of the Week: Leah Hawkins

American Soprano Makes Role & House Debut in ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ at Arizona Opera. This week the Arizona Opera is set to open its season with Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” featuring two stellar casts including Leah Hawkins, one of the most promising young singers of her generation.
