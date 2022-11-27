Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Wet and windy to start December
A potent cold front will bring a round of rain that could be on the heavy side at times. As the front moves through, an intensifying area of low pressure will cause gusty winds to develop across much of the region. NYC Forecast: Wet and windy to start December. A...
pix11.com
Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse
In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse. In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. ‘Two Blind Brothers’ host...
pix11.com
Setting holiday gift expectations for kids
Cash is tight and Santa may not be able to deliver everything this year. Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere has advice for parents who want to make sure their kids have a happy holiday. Setting holiday gift expectations for kids. Cash is tight and Santa may not be able to deliver...
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
pix11.com
‘Two Blind Brothers’ host their first NYC pop-up, ‘Shop Blind’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bradford and Bryan Manning, of Two Blind Brothers, are encouraging customers to “shop blind” at their pop-up shop, in an effort to raise money to cure blindness. Alex Lee visited their immersive Manhattan pop-up Tuesday to showcase it for New York Living. Watch...
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain
Heavy rain and gusty winds that develop Wednesday morning will make for a soggy afternoon.
pix11.com
Changemakers: Suzan-Lori Parks
She’s the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in drama and Suzan-Lori Parks is staying pretty busy, staging four shows this theater season, with three of them in New York. Changemakers: Suzan-Lori Parks. She’s the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in drama and Suzan-Lori...
pix11.com
Giving Tuesday has turned into a global day of generosity
Giving Tuesday is a nonprofit that started in New York City 10 years ago and has expanded to a worldwide effort. Giving Tuesday has turned into a global day of generosity. Giving Tuesday is a nonprofit that started in New York City 10 years ago and has expanded to a worldwide effort.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
pix11.com
Customers work to save East Village candy store
Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
pix11.com
Adams to hold New York City mental health briefing
Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement and field questions Tuesday morning on mental health issues in New York City. Adams to hold New York City mental health briefing. Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement and field questions Tuesday morning on mental health issues in...
pix11.com
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
pix11.com
Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic
A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts …. A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Dasher’s Lightshow “A Christmas Spectacular” is Open at Newark Moonlight
Dasher’s Lightshow has returned for the second year of the immersive drive-thru Christmas light show at Newark Moonlight, an outdoor entertainment venue. The light show is a partnership between Ayana and Siree Morris, owners of Newark Moonlight Cinema, and Jon Prebish from Dasher’s Lightshow. The two entities are thrilled to bring the socially distant, family-fun experience back to Newark after seeing over 15,000 cars last year.
NBC New York
Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting
Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch. Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.
pix11.com
Program giving NYC students free college, career advice gets $15 million boost
Bottom Line, a national nonprofit based in Brooklyn, just got a multi-million dollar boost after a donation from Mackenzie Scott. The nonprofit has a team in Downtown Brooklyn partnering with students, helping them navigate the often complicated financial aid system. Program giving NYC students free college, career …. Bottom Line,...
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
