Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Owner of pot-bellied pig found

UPDATE: The owner of the pig has been found. York County Regional Police are looking for the owners of a pot-bellied pig. They say the pig was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township. According to police, the pig has a green harness. If you...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey

Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
HERSHEY, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in York, PA

One of the first capitals of the United States, the City of York is rich in history. Perched in the Southern part of the estate, York, also famous for its nickname "White Rose City," still houses centuries-old buildings conveniently located in the downtown area. York, the county seat of York...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse

Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting

READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
READING, PA

