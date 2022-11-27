Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Sight and Sound Experience: ‘Moses’ Takes the Stage in 2023Family Fun PennsylvaniaLancaster, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
New ice cream shop opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new ice cream shop named Figments in Sprinkles held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, also referred to as Small Business Saturday. Figments in Sprinkles is an ice cream shop that leaves all their sweet creations up to the...
Visit Middle Earth with a stay in this Pennsylvania treehouse
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous books take readers into the magical land of Middle Earth, but a treehouse in Lancaster County brings Middle Earth out of the pages and into Pennsylvania. Guests can stay in the Lothlorien Tree House in Lancaster County, which will start being rented out through Hipcamp in April […]
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
Lancaster Pride announces new festival venue after 2022 event sold out
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Pride Association will hold the 2023 Lancaster Pride Festival at a new venue after this year’s event surpassed the capacity of Clipper Magazine Stadium, where the festival has been held for the past three years. “My number one goal was trying to find a new place to hold Pride, […]
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks ARL helping animals receive special care thanks to Giving Tuesday donations
After days of spending, Tuesday aims to be about giving back. Many charities in Berks County are taking part in Giving Tuesday. 69 news stopped in at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County where donations will help some furry friends receive special care. Found as an emaciated stray in...
WGAL
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway
Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
WGAL
Owner of pot-bellied pig found
UPDATE: The owner of the pig has been found. York County Regional Police are looking for the owners of a pot-bellied pig. They say the pig was found on the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township. According to police, the pig has a green harness. If you...
abc27.com
New grocery store opening in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
York County woman celebrates 100th birthday
YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today. Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children. Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to...
WGAL
Miracle baby celebrates first Thanksgiving at home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Susquehanna Valley family is thankful for their 14-month-old miracle. This Thanksgiving, they got to start a new tradition by having their premature baby home for her first Thanksgiving. At this time last year, she was in the NICU, fighting for her life. Watch Kate Merriman's story in the video player above.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bret Michaels makes appearance in Hershey
Rock star and former Mechanicsburg resident Bret Michaels returned to our area for an induction ceremony from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Michaels was honored at a private event at The Englewood in Hershey, and posed for photos with staff of the Hall of Fame and rock radio station The River 97.3 FM.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in York, PA
One of the first capitals of the United States, the City of York is rich in history. Perched in the Southern part of the estate, York, also famous for its nickname "White Rose City," still houses centuries-old buildings conveniently located in the downtown area. York, the county seat of York...
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings each with two $50,000 prizes, and one of the winning tickets for the second weekly drawing was sold in Dauphin County. The two tickets, matching numbers 00054550 and 00076252, were sold between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21. The winning Dauphin […]
16 people and a cat sheltered after central Pa. building collapse
Sixteen people and a cat stayed overnight at an emergency shelter after their Lebanon County apartment building collapsed Monday, the Red Cross said. The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services called in the Red Cross after the 30-unit Chestnut Crossings apartment building collapsed Monday on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in the city of Lebanon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
fox29.com
'I'm making people happy': Pennsylvania country music legend Al Shade, 95, shows no signs of slowing down
MYERSTOWN, Pa. - About 40 miles east of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, lies Myerstown, a peaceful, quiet place where the classic sounds of country music live on. It's also where FOX 29's Bill Rohrer met 95-year-old country music legend Al Shade, the one-of-a-kind personality that has performed since he was 12 years old.
WFMZ-TV Online
Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
