Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A worker died after falling 15 floors from the scaffolding of the UWS building.Raj GuleriaManhattan, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
New York City subway attack: Woman and good Samaritan slashed, NYPD says
A woman and a good Samaritan were injured during a brazen attack on a New York City subway train. The suspect immediately fled the scene.
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx
The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.
An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD
The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of the boys—Daishawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by Canada’s father on Saturday night at a family shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, to the hospital.“Despite the officers’ best efforts,...
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.
A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops
The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday. The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
Mom, 22, charged with murder after 2 boys found fatally stabbed at Bronx shelter
A 22-year-old Bronx woman is in custody Saturday night after her young children were found fatally stabbed in the shelter where they lived, authorities said.
Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 2 young sons
NEW YORK -- A mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter.Police said the 22-year-old woman was acting erratic when they arrived at the shelter on Saturday night. She was arrested and charged early Monday morning, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking...
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station
An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect.
Body dumped from car found outside Bronx industrial building
A corpse was found outside a Bronx industrial building early Monday after someone dumped it out of a car, cops said. The body was discovered outside a sheet-metal manufacturing building on Oak Point Avenue near Barretto Street in Hunts Point around 3:50 a.m., authorities said. Police determined that the body had been tossed out of a vehicle and left on the ground. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the corpse, police said. Authorities could not immediately confirm how the man died or whether the death appeared suspicious. The city Medical Examiner’s Office will officially confirm the cause of death.
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Man, 68, stabbed in back in Staten Island NYCHA building
A 68-year-old man was stabbed inside of a Staten Island NYCHA complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Man shot in Harlem dies after crashing car while trying to get away
A 39-year-old man was shot at a Harlem club and then crashed his car while trying to get away, authorities said.
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
