ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

An Overflowing Bathtub Stuffed with Clothes Hid Two Kids’ Bodies from the NYPD

The troubled New York City mother accused of stabbing her two young sons to death—then concealing their bodies under a pile of clothes in a bathtub filled with water—may have done so because she believed they were possessed by demons, her heartbroken family revealed Sunday. The bodies of the boys—Daishawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Canada, 11 months old—were found by Canada’s father on Saturday night at a family shelter in the Bronx, police told the New York Post. The gruesome discovery came nearly an hour after cops brought their mother, Dimone “Brenda” Fleming, to the hospital.“Despite the officers’ best efforts,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 2 young sons

NEW YORK -- A mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter.Police said the 22-year-old woman was acting erratic when they arrived at the shelter on Saturday night. She was arrested and charged early Monday morning, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Body dumped from car found outside Bronx industrial building

A corpse was found outside a Bronx industrial building early Monday after someone dumped it out of a car, cops said.  The body was discovered outside a sheet-metal manufacturing building on Oak Point Avenue near Barretto Street in Hunts Point around 3:50 a.m., authorities said.  Police determined that the body had been tossed out of a vehicle and left on the ground.  There were no obvious signs of trauma to the corpse, police said. Authorities could not immediately confirm how the man died or whether the death appeared suspicious.  The city Medical Examiner’s Office will officially confirm the cause of death. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy