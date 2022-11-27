ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Related
Yardbarker

Tre Mitchell leads the way as WVU blows by Florida

Tre Mitchell had 17 points and eight rebounds Sunday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers walloped the Florida Gators 84-55 for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. After the Gators (4-3) trimmed the halftime deficit to eight, West Virginia (6-1) cruised to a 25-7 run...
MORGANTOWN, WV
FOX Sports

Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance

Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA

