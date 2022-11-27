Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Yardbarker
Tre Mitchell leads the way as WVU blows by Florida
Tre Mitchell had 17 points and eight rebounds Sunday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers walloped the Florida Gators 84-55 for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. After the Gators (4-3) trimmed the halftime deficit to eight, West Virginia (6-1) cruised to a 25-7 run...
FOX Sports
Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance
Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
Xavier ready to throw balanced attack at Southeastern Louisiana
The Xavier Musketeers will return home on Wednesday night to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Cincinnati. Xavier (4-3)
UCLA Men's Soccer Ends Season With NCAA Tournament Loss to Vermont
The Bruins got blanked out in Burlington as the Catamounts ran away with the win in the second half.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Things are about to get real for Michigan, Baylor/Marquette, UConn’s bench
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Comments / 0