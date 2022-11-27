The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death of Dr. Michael Hampe who passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 87. Born in Heidelberg on June 3, 1935, Hampe was the son of the architect Hermann Hampe and Annemarie née Ebler. Hampe attended the humanist Gymnasium in Heidelberg and spent a year in the United States, where he studied chamber music as a cellist at Syracuse University, New York with Louis Krasner After graduating, he studied acting at the Otto-Falckenberg-Schule in Munich and also studied dramatics and musicology at the Heidelberg University and in Munich.

