Ermonela Jaho & Michael Spyres Named Artist Ambassadors of Opera Rara

Opera Rara has named Ermonela Jaho and Michael Spyres Artist Ambassadors. The company announced the news on the 225th anniversary of Donizetti’s birth. In the new role, Jaho and Spyres will work to raise the international profile of the charity, assist in the development of new projects and educational activities, and feature in the company’s recording and performance projects.
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists

U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
Kristine Opolais & Anna Bonitatibus Lead ‘Woman.Life.Freedom’ Benefit Concert

On Dec 12, 2022, a one-night-only benefit concert titled “Woman.Life.Freedom.” will take place at Oper Frankfurt, raising funds in support of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran (ABC). All proceeds raised from ticket sales and any online donations will directly benefit ABC. The event will...
Pretty Yende Joins Princeton Symphony Orchestra for Two Special Concerts

Superstar soprano Pretty Yende is set to perform alongside the Princeton Symphony Orchestra this January at the Richardson Auditorium. Yende will take on Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” as well as arias from Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Le Nozze di Figaro

Despite Solid Cast, Netia Jones’ Production Undercuts Mozart’s Masterpiece. (Credit: Charles Duprat / Opéra national de Paris) (This review is for performances on November 25 and 27) Netia Jones’ staging proves how much an ill-conceived mis-en-scene can affect the music, even when it is Mozart. In...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Don Carlo’

(Credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera) Rafael Dávila is set to take the stage for Verdi’s “Don Carlo” at the Metropolitan Opera for the performance on Nov. 30, 2022. The company made the announcement via social media. He will take over for tenor Russell Thomas. This is the...
BBC Philharmonic Announces New Chief Conductor

BBC Philharmonic has announced that John Storgårds has been appointed the Chief Conductor of BBC Philharmonic. Storgårds appointment builds on an existing fruitful relationship with the orchestra which began in 2010 and saw him become the Chief Guest Conductor in 2017. The conductor has a dual career as a conductor and violinist, and is widely recognized for his creative flair for programming. He is also the Principal Guest Conductor of Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra Ottawa and the Artistic Director of the Lapland Chamber Orchestra.
Channa Malkin to Make Debut with Joven Orquesta Barroca de Andalucía

Dutch soprano Channa Malkin will make her debut with the Joven Orquesta Barroca de Andalucía on Dec. 23, 2022. The concert will feature a program made up of works Händel and Vivaldi. Audiences will hear excerpts from “Messiah,” “Orlando,” and “Giulio Cesare” from the former and passages from “Arsilda” and “La Fida Ninfa” from the latter, among others. Salvador Vázquez will conduct the performance.
Obituary: Conductor & Composer Gilbert Patenaude Passes at 75

Canadian conductor, composer, and musician Gilbert Patenaude passed away on Nov. 13, 2022. He was 75. Born on April 30, 1947, Patenaude was involved with music from a very young age he, studying piano and organ at the École Vincent-d’Indy, before taking on singing and conducting with Rémus Tzincoca at CMM.
San Francisco Opera 2022-23 Review: Orpheus and Eurydice

Jakub Józef Orlínski Does it All in Brilliant Interpretation of Gluck’s Masterpiece. San Francisco Opera outdid itself with Christoph Willibald Gluck’s 18th century masterpiece, “Orpheo ed Euridice.” An absolute gem, the opera was the piece de resistance of the season. The cast, the set,...
Carlos Álvarez Cancels Performances in Madrid & Vienna

Carlos Álvarez has announced the cancelation of numerous performances at the Teatro Real, Teatro de la Zarzuela, and Wiener Staatsoper due to illness. At the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, the Spanish baritone will be replaced by Juan Jesús Rodríguez, who will perform the Christmas Concert on Dec. 30 alongside soprano Rocío Ignacio and conductor Guillermo García Calvo.
Obituary: Legendary Director Michael Hampe Dies at 87

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death of Dr. Michael Hampe who passed away on Nov. 18, 2022 at the age of 87. Born in Heidelberg on June 3, 1935, Hampe was the son of the architect Hermann Hampe and Annemarie née Ebler. Hampe attended the humanist Gymnasium in Heidelberg and spent a year in the United States, where he studied chamber music as a cellist at Syracuse University, New York with Louis Krasner After graduating, he studied acting at the Otto-Falckenberg-Schule in Munich and also studied dramatics and musicology at the Heidelberg University and in Munich.
Lise Davidsen Leads the Bergen International Festival’s 2023 Season

The Bergen International Festival has announced its 2023 season with Lise Davidsen as its Artist in Residence. Lise Davidsen sings the title role of Puccini’s “Tosca” with Freddie De Tommaso and Bryn Terfel. Edward Gardner conducts the Bergen Filharmoniske Orkester. Performance Dates: May 24 & 26, 2023.
Jerusalem Lyric Opera to Present ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’

Jerusalem Lyric Opera is set to present a concert version of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” on Dec. 27, 2022 at the Gerard Bechar Music Center in Jerusalem. The opera will star soprano Rivka Falk, mezzo-soprano Marta Matalon, tenor Ido Beit Halachmi, and bass-baritone Denis Sedov. Paolo Spadero conducts the Tel Aviv Philharmomic Choir and Israeli Sinfonietta Beer Sheva.
Ontario Arts Foundation & Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Launch Ray Ferris Grant

The Ontario Arts Foundation and the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts is set to launch the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant. The grant will be available for companies based in Toronto and will provide $25,000 for the organization that demonstrates unique methods of delivering a narrative in live theatre as well as new and sustainable processes in the construction and striking of a live theater production. The company must also demonstrate an ability to transform non-traditional or underused spaces into a theatrical venue.
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present ‘The Factotum’

Chicago Harris Theater is set to hold the world premiere of “The Factotum.”. The work, which was commissioned by the Lyric Opera of Chicago will be performed for the first time on Feb. 3, 2023 for five performances. The opera by Grammy-nominated baritone Will Liverman and DJ King Rico...
