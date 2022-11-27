Vote now: Who should be SBLIve’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Nov. 23-25)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Coach of the Week of Nov. 23-25 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 2.

Doug Marlowe, South Florence

Marlowe has the undefeated Bruins in the program’s first-ever state championship game after an impressive 43-27 win over A.C. Flora on the road in the Lower State title game. South Florence opened its doors in 1975.

South Florence’s win on Friday pitted the top two 4-A teams in South Carolina.

Ken Cribb, Johnsonville

The undefeated Golden Flashes beat Cross 20-6 for the 1-A Lower State title. Now they'll play in their first state championship game since 2012.

Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester

Talk about overcoming adversity. The Patriots were 2-3 at one point and had lost several key players to injury. Since then the have won nine in a row, including Friday's 24-10 win over rival Summerville in the 5-A Lower State championship game,.

LaPrad guided Fort Dorchester to a state championship in 2015. Now he has a chance at another one.

Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork

Winning championships is a regular thing for one of the most successful high school coaches in U.S. history. The Silver Foxes are on the precipice of another title after pounding 5-A defending state champion Gaffney 51-28 in the Upper State championship game.

Dutch Fork has reached the state title game in 10 of Knotts’s 11 seasons at the school. Knotts has won 13 state champions at three schools. He won five in a row at Dutch Fork before last year’s loss to Gaffney.

Page Wofford, Northwestern

The Trojans overcame a two-touchdown deficit to down Greenville 33-28 in the 4-A Upper State championship game. Wofford has the Trojans at 13-1 as they continue their long run of excellence.

Quin Hatfield, Christ Church

The Cavaliers lost 14 seniors to graduation after a third-round loss to Newberry in the 2021 season. But they're back and knocking on the door of a state championship after beating St. Joseph’s Catholic 21-7 in the 1-A Upper State title game.

Jamie Nickles, Abbeville

Here's another coach who knows about winning state championships. Nickles has nine of them at Abbeville and he’s closing in on a 10th. Abbeville erupted in the second half to whip Saluda 41-16 in the 2-A Upper State championship game. Saluda led 16-6 at halftime but it was all Panthers in the second half.