Kirk Herbstreit weighs in with his top six after Ohio State loss

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The sting of the loss to Michigan is still fresh. Judging from the reactions on social media, this one is going to hurt for a while. Not just because the Buckeyes lost, but in the manner in which they lost. Anyone could see the pressure mounting after Ohio State dominated the first half only to go into halftime with just a three-point lead.

Of course, the second half went from bad to worse as it didn’t seem that Ohio State coaches were willing to make any adjustments to the play-calling offensively or getting burned on big plays defensively. It may have been as an embarrassing loss as any in my lifetime.

One might have thought that if the game were close one way or another that the losing side would still have a chance to get into the College Football Playoff. However, after the egg the Buckeyes laid, I’m just not sure.

Neither is Kirk Herbstreit. I’m sure there will be many Ohio State fans who want to give Herbstreit grief over his new top six, but the reasoning is fair. Let’s take a look at Herbie’s new rankings (that have since disappeared from Twitter) after a whoopin’ courtesy of the maize and blue.

No. 6 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) reacts to a pass interference flag in the Michigan Wolverines end zone during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What we say

Ohio State was embarrassed, plain and simple. Does it mean that two-loss Alabama is better than the Buckeyes? We don’t believe so. The Buckeye coaching staff didn’t make the proper adjustments against TTUN, but the talent is there and it’s possible the Buckeyes get another shot.

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept. 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

We said after the second loss … don’t ever count Nick Saban and Alabama out. And here we are. There will be many who want to argue the superiority of the SEC and the Tide’s close losses to supposedly better opponents. If USC or TCU takes a loss in the conference championship games, we don’t see any way the committee takes a two-loss team over Ohio State. However, if both USC and TCU lose … well, that may be a different story.

No. 4 - USC Trojans

What we say

USC is playing its best football at the right time. Caleb Williams most likely wrapped up a Heisman campaign with a superb game against Notre Dame on Saturday. Anything can happen in the championship games, but we don’t see the Trojans losing to Utah again in a rematch of a one-point loss, the only blemish on USC’s record.

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov. 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after throwing a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

TCU keeps winning and that is the most important thing you can do in college football. Even though the Horned Frogs have made it through the season unscathed, the road doesn’t get easier. TCU will have a rematch with a dangerous Kansas State team. The Frogs gained the best of K-State earlier in the season, but now the pressure will really be on Sonny Dykes’ club.

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

What we say

What can we say? Michigan came into the biggest game of the season and dominated. The Wolverines outplayed, outcoached and outclassed the Buckeyes. Time to admit it. Even though it took longer than Michigan fans wanted, Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines back to national prominence.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov. 26, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA in his house on the sidelines during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Despite some inconsistencies throughout the season, Georgia has looked like the best team in the nation from top to bottom. The Bulldogs face a less-than-impressive LSU team in the SEC championship game which should keep UGA as the No. 1 team heading into the CFP.

