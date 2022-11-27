Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins seethe over non-call in overtime loss to Hurricanes
Bryan Rust largely sat silently in his locker stall Tuesday night. Still wearing roughly half of his equipment, the Pittsburgh Penguins winger appeared to be still processing and ruminating over what had happened to him roughly five minutes earlier. He didn’t have much to say about the matter. And...
Below .500 and out of playoff position, the Florida Panthers begin a pivotal road trip
More than a quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season is done and if it ended today, the Florida Panthers would not be in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Mental Lapses Lead to Second Straight Collapse for the Panthers
It was Deja Vu all over again as the Florida Panthers let another third period collapse rob them of two points, this time against the Edmonton Oilers. Panthers Collapse Late for the Second Straight Game. It probably wasn’t a game the Panthers “should” have won but the Cats managed to...
NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Flames prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
Who doesn’t love a jam-packed hockey Tuesday with an abundant amount of entertaining action? In this edition, the Florida Panthers will put their slumping ways to the test as they battle it out with the Calgary Flames. You know what time it is! Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Flames prediction and pick will be made.
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Oilers
Chicago looks to end its winless streak at home against Edmonton. The Blackhawks play the Oilers at the United Center for the second time this season. The Blackhawks dropped a 7-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening in Chicago. Jujhar Khaira buried a power-play goal for his third goal of the season. Taylor Raddysh also found the back of the net. Philipp Kurashev notched two assists. Jake McCabe tallied an assist and has two points (2A) in his last three games. McCabe also posted a game-high four blocked shots and now shares 14th in the league with 46 blocks this season. Caleb Jones also registered an assist and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A). Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwistle each secured a game-high four hits. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.
Penguins expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Hurricanes
The Penguins are scheduled to start goaltender Tristan Jarry for Tuesday’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced Jarry’s status following an optional morning skate. In 13 games this season, Jarry has an 8-3-2 record, a 2.90 goals against average,...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
Yardbarker
Oilers Trading for a “Nasty” Defenceman Is Risky But Necessary
Trade discussions continue as the Edmonton Oilers once again gave up three goals due to weak defensive play. This was before coming back and winning their previous game against the New York Rangers. But it is very hard for a team to sustain success when they give up that many goals per night.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Comments / 0