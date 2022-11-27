Read full article on original website
Toddler sippy cups sold nationwide pose lead-poisoning risk
Green Sprouts is recalling thousands of stainless steel bottles and sippy cups sold nationwide because the base of the products can break off, posing a lead-poisoning risk to children. The recall is among half a dozen in November involving lead-tainted toys, clothing and other products for kids. The Asheville, North Carolina, company has received seven reports of the bottles' base breaking off, exposing a solder dot containing lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children, according to the recall notice posted on Friday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries were reported.The recall comes on the heels of...
Sippy Cups Recalled Due to Potentially Serious Problem
Green Sprouts, which makes natural baby products, said it is voluntarily recalling about 10,500 stainless steel cups and bottles due to a lead poisoning hazard. The recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle, according to an alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.
Children's clothing recalled due to risk of lead poisoning
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for sets of clothing featuring Star Wars and Disney characters due to a risk of lead poisoning.Bentex is recalling the children's clothing sets with nine different Disney styles. The styles include Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants, and Grodu, also known as baby Yoda. They come in both girls and boys clothing. Some sets have leggings, pants, and shorts. Batch numbers are printed on the inside label.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the paint used in the clothing has more lead than is allowed by federal law. Lead is toxic when ingested and...
Mom says daughter remains hospitalized 1 month after swallowing water bead toy
A mom of four is sharing a warning for other parents after she says her 10-month-old daughter was hospitalized with critical injuries after swallowing a water bead. Folichia Mitchell of Berwick, Maine, said she bought a water beads activity kit at a local Target store in late October for her 8-year-old son, who she says is on the autism spectrum.
