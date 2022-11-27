Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss
University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Greyhounds come up short in South State bid; Gators dominated by Picayune
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In the end, it came down to simple math: Three is better than one. Brandon’s trio of stars -- quarterback Landon Varnes, running back Nate Blount and receiver Lester Miller -- accounted for 542 yards and four touchdowns, outgaining the entire Ocean Springs team by 166 yards, and ultimately proving too much for Greyhound quarterback Bray Hubbard and his teammates to overcome as the Bulldogs repeated as South State champions with a 34-31 victory last Friday night on Hugh Pepper Field.
South Alabama Adds Local Star to 2023 Class
It was a strong close to the 2022 season for South Alabama as they put the finishing touches on a 10-2 campaign with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. The following day they began to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class when they gained the commitment of local star Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian School.
WDAM-TV
USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern Mississippi managed to win just seven games. This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days. Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as...
mageenews.com
The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
WLOX
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama
A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
alabamawx.com
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
thebamabuzz.com
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
