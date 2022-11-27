ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

ourmshome.com

Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss

University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Press

Prep Roundup: Greyhounds come up short in South State bid; Gators dominated by Picayune

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In the end, it came down to simple math: Three is better than one. Brandon’s trio of stars -- quarterback Landon Varnes, running back Nate Blount and receiver Lester Miller -- accounted for 542 yards and four touchdowns, outgaining the entire Ocean Springs team by 166 yards, and ultimately proving too much for Greyhound quarterback Bray Hubbard and his teammates to overcome as the Bulldogs repeated as South State champions with a 34-31 victory last Friday night on Hugh Pepper Field.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
247Sports

South Alabama Adds Local Star to 2023 Class

It was a strong close to the 2022 season for South Alabama as they put the finishing touches on a 10-2 campaign with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. The following day they began to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class when they gained the commitment of local star Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian School.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

USM men’s basketball doubles up Mobile to move to 7-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the course of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, the University of Southern Mississippi managed to win just seven games. This season, the Golden Eagles needed just 21 days. Four USM players scored 10 points or more and a stifling defense forced 24 turnovers as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

The Golden Egg Returns to Starkville, And Southern Miss Is Back

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since the 2019 season. The Eagles traveled to Monroe, Louisiana to take on the ULM Warhawks in a heated Sun Belt West matchup. With a win, USM would be able to head to their first bowl since 2019, which would also be 2nd-year head coach Will Hall’s first bowl appearance, and the Eagles’ 25th. A loss for the Eagles would mean they would have to wait for 2023 for a shot at a bowl game. In front of a crowd of only 4,465 fans, the Eagles showed off against the Warhawks, with their best offensive game of the season, totaling 448 yards. With this 20-10 win over ULM, Southern Miss now waits for a bid to a 2022 bowl game.
STARKVILLE, MS
WLOX

Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
BILOXI, MS
Jameson Steward

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
MOBILE, AL

