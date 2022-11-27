Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
Kemba Walker may be a great catch-and-shoot fit next to Luka Doncic on the Mavericks
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. Kemba Walker isn’t the player he was when he made four consecutive All-Star teams...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
NBA Twitter reacts to Seth Curry's big night in Nets win over Blazers
The Brooklyn Nets earned a win on Sunday evening at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-97, thanks to Seth Curry lighting up the scoreboard. Curry drained seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points off the bench, helping the Nets pull away in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Portland Trail Blazers blow 18-point 2nd-half lead, fall 118-112 to LA Clippers: At the buzzer
The foundering Portland Trail Blazers entered Tuesday night’s game against the shorthanded LA Clippers at the Moda Center in need of a relatively comfortable victory on the front end of a back-to-back. But the Clippers, even without three star players, had no intentions of accommodating. The Blazers, led by...
Blazers choke job vs. Clippers has NBA Twitter befuddled
The Portland Trail Blazers led by as much as 18 points and were even ahead by 13 entering the fourth quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Rip City squad still ended up losing the contest 118-112. Naturally the whole NBA world is confused over what...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
After demoralizing loss, Lakers face Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers will have to pick up the pieces Wednesday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic scores 41 as Mavericks hold off Warriors
Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. buried a key late 3-pointer and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. Doncic finished...
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return
Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Ilya Samsonov Explains Knee Injury, Returns in Goal as Maple Leafs Host Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender injured his knee on Nov. 5 while defending a penalty shot from Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand.
