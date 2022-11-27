ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person is hospitalized after an accident in Springfield late Sunday afternoon, according to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>Good samaritan helps woman, dogs out of car before it is struck by train in Clark County

Crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Mechanicsburg Road at around 5:15 p.m.

At least one person has been transported to an area hospital, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved and sustained heavy damage, according to initial scanner traffic.

Video from the scene shows at least one vehicle off the side of the road.

We will continue to provide updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwm3c_0jPJTjek00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqMsL_0jPJTjek00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZqAY_0jPJTjek00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions.  According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
The Hill

Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
CBS Baltimore

Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Lavinia Thompson

Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtub

A 35-year-old woman from Eaton, Ohio turned herself in on Nov. 15, 2022, confessing to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in the bathtub, according to a report by WHIO. Alice Matheny was doing the dishes when her granddaughter, Heidi Matheny, told police she went up behind the elderly woman and dunked her in the water “until she stopped blowing bubbles,” WHIO says.
EATON, OH
WDTN

Construction to affect Kettering traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy