At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — At least one person is hospitalized after an accident in Springfield late Sunday afternoon, according to the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Mechanicsburg Road at around 5:15 p.m.

At least one person has been transported to an area hospital, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved and sustained heavy damage, according to initial scanner traffic.

Video from the scene shows at least one vehicle off the side of the road.

