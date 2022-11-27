East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Coalition for Kids needs community help to bring Christmas to children
Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event. C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
Johnson City Press
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. “For the past two years, OSR has hosted a virtual 5K fundraiser...
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seems since August
Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Johnson City Press
Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5k run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
Johnson City Press
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Johnson City Press
St. Thomas Episcopal Church celebrates St. Andrew's Day
ELIZABETHTON — November 30 is Saint Andrew’s Day, the feast day of the apostle Andrew, the brother of Peter. The day is the official national day of Scotland and marks the beginning of the traditional St. Andrew’s Christmas advent novena. Andrew is introduced in the Bible in...
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain Christmas celebration will include Scottish dancing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The biggest event of the holiday season for Roan Mountain State Park is a new event that the rangers hope will become a recurring celebration. On Friday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. the park will be hosting a Christmas céilí at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. An Irish céilí (or cèilidh if you’re Scottish) is a traditional social gathering that often includes traditional dance, music, storytelling and all kinds of fun. The park will host this holiday-themed dance céilí in honor of the region’s Scotch-Irish heritage.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Johnson City Press
Literacy Council fundraiser sounds like f-u-n
KINGSPORT — Can you spell f-u-n? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season. According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local...
Johnson City Press
ETSU professor part of national project researching support for students with disabilities
As part of a national project researching community opportunities and supports for students with disabilities, Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College, has recently received a grant worth $3 million. Rowe is a professor of special education and specializes in teaching pre-service teachers methods...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Parks continue Christmas celebrations at Covered Bridge Park
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department continues to celebrate the coming of Christmas, with the focus centered on the Covered Bridge Park this weekend. On Saturday from 3-5 p.m., the department will present Character Christmas at Covered Bridge Park. There will be plenty of cartoon characters, including...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Johnson City Press
Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town
WISE – Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Theater Department, and Kim – an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits – are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Johnson City Press
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
