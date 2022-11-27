East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO