Aspen Jeter, 5, has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her. Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not...

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO