Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
2d ago
My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear She might be anywhere at anytime I might be anywhere at anytime Locate and find also bring her back home to her family and friends who love and care about her God is definitely good and the Devil is always an liar period
Reply(1)
2
Related
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies searching for 16 year-old runaway
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who disappeared this morning from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander with SC tag NTL767, say deputies. The...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg deputies investigating teen’s suspicious death
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a teen on Tuesday. Officials say they are trying to gather more information before determining if it was foul play or not. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence around 7:39 a.m. where an 18 year-old male was reportedly unconscious.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Natalie Taylor Sauls. Sauls, 16, allegedly ran away from her home in the Prosperity area of Newberry County around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was seen wearing black leggings and an...
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 77 year-old man found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced 77 year-old missing man Johnnie Ray Snipes was found safe. Deputies say the elderly man was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Sandy Drive in Chapin. Mr. Snipes was described as having gray hair, 220 pounds, approximately 6 feet tall and has a medical condition.
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model...
Child, 5, missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead. She had not been seen for weeks. Deputies sent to a home in Orangeburg on Thanksgiving found the mother dead, but no sign...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
Driver leaves scene after hitting person walking down road, SC Highway Patrol says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening in Lee County. According to the report, at approximately 7:35 p.m. November 28, an unknown vehicle heading east on Browntown Road, near Springvale Road in Bishopville, struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'
Aspen Jeter, 5, has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her. Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
counton2.com
Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
FOUND: Columbia Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Lily Duran
Thank you for your assistance the runaway juvenile has been located safely on 11/29/2022 at 09:58am. The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 13-year-old missing juvenile Lily Duran. Lily was last seen today in the area of Westwind Court, wearing black pants and a red sweatshirt. Lily is 5’ 3” tall weighing 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 3