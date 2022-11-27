ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Bernard Yon
2d ago

My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear She might be anywhere at anytime I might be anywhere at anytime Locate and find also bring her back home to her family and friends who love and care about her God is definitely good and the Devil is always an liar period

Related
abccolumbia.com

Newberry deputies searching for 16 year-old runaway

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who disappeared this morning from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander with SC tag NTL767, say deputies. The...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg deputies investigating teen’s suspicious death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a teen on Tuesday. Officials say they are trying to gather more information before determining if it was foul play or not. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence around 7:39 a.m. where an 18 year-old male was reportedly unconscious.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 77 year-old man found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced 77 year-old missing man Johnnie Ray Snipes was found safe. Deputies say the elderly man was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Sandy Drive in Chapin. Mr. Snipes was described as having gray hair, 220 pounds, approximately 6 feet tall and has a medical condition.
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model...
People

South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'

Aspen Jeter, 5, has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Authorities in South Carolina are looking for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared after her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. On Monday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the search for Aspen Jeter via Facebook, sharing a photo of her. Police said they were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving. Once there, according to the post, "deputies found a deceased female who had not...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
AIKEN, SC
Maury County Source

FOUND: Columbia Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Lily Duran

Thank you for your assistance the runaway juvenile has been located safely on 11/29/2022 at 09:58am. The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 13-year-old missing juvenile Lily Duran. Lily was last seen today in the area of Westwind Court, wearing black pants and a red sweatshirt. Lily is 5’ 3” tall weighing 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
COLUMBIA, TN

