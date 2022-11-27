ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Passengers fill Palm Springs International Airport as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end

By Bianca Ventura
 2 days ago
As the Thanksgiving Day Weekend comes to an end, several passengers are making their way home.

Some passengers were flying back home after enjoying Thanksgiving with the family, while others were making their way back to the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs International Airport is expecting record breaking numbers of passengers traveling this holiday season.

Rows of cars in overflow parking lined the airport entrance.

Although parking may have posed some challenges, people say this airport is one of the easiest to navigate during the holiday season.

"It was in and out, very easy airport to maneuver around compared to the big ones that we've been in so it was good," say Terra Redenbach.

All flights were running on time as crowds filled the check in lines.

Earlier today some stretches of 1-10 East were starting to see some traffic build up.

If you're traveling tonight or tomorrow, pack your patience and put aside some extra time in case of delays.

